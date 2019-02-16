When is Orange is the New Black season 7 on Netflix?

The ladies of Litchfield are returning to our screens for a seventh and final series of Orange is the New Black on Netflix.

Advertisement

But what’s in store for Piper and the gang? When do the new episodes hit the streaming service and who’s in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

When is Orange is the New Black series 7 out on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date, but seeing as every other series of Orange is the New Black has arrived in June or July, it is likely the final season will air in summer 2019.

This page will be updated with an air date as soon as it is announced.

What happened at the end of Orange is the New Black series 6? Will Piper Chapman be back?

Orange is the New Black’s sixth season served up a devastating finale.

Not only was Blanca unwittingly carted off to an immigration detention centre, but Taystee went down for a murder she didn’t commit while Piper was granted an early release as the show made a statement about racial imbalance in America.

Season seven will follow Piper’s path after prison as she navigates the outside world – while less fortunate inmates remain behind bars.

Who’s in the cast of Orange is the New Black series 7?

Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon are expected to return as Piper and Alex, after their series six prison wedding, with Schilling confident their union will survive their separation. “I think that’s the love of her life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Uzo Aduba’s Crazy Eyes, Danielle Brooks’ Taystee, Laura Gomez’s Blanca, Adrienne C Moore’s Black Cindy, Natasha Lyonne’s Nicky, Dale Soules’ Frieda, Kate Mulgrew’s Red and Dascha Polanco’s Daya are all also likely to reprise their roles.

They will be joined by other new faces from season six including Amanda Fuller’s Madison and Vicci Martinez’s Daddy.

As for Maritza, Soso and Chang, who were all missing from the sixth season?

“If the story takes us there, it has to be organic for us,” explained producer Tara Herrmann to THR. “We never want to suddenly be in a world that we haven’t set up. But we love those characters and miss them as storytellers for sure, so we hope to always see them.”

Will series 7 of Orange is the New Black be the last? Are there plans for a spin-off or sequel?

Yes, it will. But less than a month after the announcement that the series had been cancelled, there was already talk of a sequel.

“We’re really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had,” said Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. We’re ending on a high note.

“Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with [writer] Jenji [Kohan] about a potential sequel.”