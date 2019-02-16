New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now
From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.
- Everything coming to Netflix in February 2019
- Netflix in 2019: what are the biggest shows released this year?
With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…
- Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs
- Top Netflix TV series
- Top 50 Netflix movies
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here
Friday 15th February: The Umbrella Academy
Ellen Page stars in the series adapted from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comics about a dysfunctional family of superheroes who must band together to save the world. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 14th February: Dirty John
Based on the true-crime podcast of the same name, Dirty John stars Connie Britton as businesswoman Debra Newell, whose life falls apart when she is manipulated by conman John Meehan (Eric Bana). Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 13th February: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
This action-packed, sci-fi blockbuster from 2014 stars Andy Serkis and is a sequel to the 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 12th February: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Martin Freeman plays Bilbo Baggins in this 2012 epic in which the Hobbit sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home. Watch on Netflix
Monday 11th February: ReMastered – The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
An eye-opening investigation into the shooting of legendary musician Sam Cooke. Watch on Netflix
Friday 8th February: High-Flying Bird
Steven Soderbergh movie featuring Moonlight break-out star André Holland as a high-powered sports agent. The whole film was shot on a smartphone… Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 5th February: Ray Romano – Right Here, Around the Corner
The comedian releases his first comedy special in 23 years with jokes about surviving marriage, ageing and how to choose friends. Watch on Netflix
Monday 4th February: Velvet Buzzsaw
A highly entertaining genre mash-up set in the LA art scene featuring absurd scares and plenty of scenery-munching from Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo and Toni Collette. Watch on Netflix