New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 15th February: The Umbrella Academy

Ellen Page stars in the series adapted from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comics about a dysfunctional family of superheroes who must band together to save the world. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 14th February: Dirty John

Based on the true-crime podcast of the same name, Dirty John stars Connie Britton as businesswoman Debra Newell, whose life falls apart when she is manipulated by conman John Meehan (Eric Bana). Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 13th February: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

This action-packed, sci-fi blockbuster from 2014 stars Andy Serkis and is a sequel to the 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 12th February: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Martin Freeman plays Bilbo Baggins in this 2012 epic in which the Hobbit sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home. Watch on Netflix

Monday 11th February: ReMastered – The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

An eye-opening investigation into the shooting of legendary musician Sam Cooke. Watch on Netflix

Friday 8th February: High-Flying Bird

Steven Soderbergh movie featuring Moonlight break-out star André Holland as a high-powered sports agent. The whole film was shot on a smartphone… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 5th February: Ray Romano – Right Here, Around the Corner

The comedian releases his first comedy special in 23 years with jokes about surviving marriage, ageing and how to choose friends. Watch on Netflix

Monday 4th February: Velvet Buzzsaw

A highly entertaining genre mash-up set in the LA art scene featuring absurd scares and plenty of scenery-munching from Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo and Toni Collette. Watch on Netflix