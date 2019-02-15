Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Discover the real history behind Netflix’s The Crown

Discover the real history behind Netflix’s The Crown

From the Queen and Prince Philip's marriage to political upheaval, find out everything you need to know about this history of The Crown seasons one and two

Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

The Crown made a triumphant return to Netflix in December 2017, with season two picking up where season one left off.

Advertisement

Personal relationships and political crises collide as Queen Elizabeth II’s reign moves through the 1950s into the Swinging Sixties.

However, sorting the fact from the fiction in Netflix’s lavish series can be a complicated business, with truth about the royal family’s private lives hard to pin down.

Find out more about the key historical events and dramatic relationships featured in The Crown seasons one and two, as the Netflix series reveals more about this most intriguing of families.

The history of The Crown season two

Was Prince Philip unfaithful?

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

What was Prince Charles like as a young boy – and did he really hate his time at school?

(Getty/Netflix, JG)

What was Princess Margaret’s lover Antony Armstrong Jones really like?

(Getty/Netflix, JG)

The history of The Crown season one

The Crown: how to sort the facts from the fiction in Netflix’s royal drama

121941

The true story of Princess Margaret’s ‘forbidden love’ for Peter Townsend

Advertisement

122598

What really happened to Winston Churchill’s controversial portrait?

123596

The Crown latest news | Everything you need to know about season three and beyond

The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth delivers her first televised Christmas address (Netflix, JG)

Tags

All about The Crown

Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-03-29 at 17.13.15

Never grow up The best kids movies to watch on Netfix

The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth at Prince Philip's investiture (Netflix, BA)

New on Netflix UK in December 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

Love Actually (Netflix, BA)

Feeling festive The best Christmas movies on Netflix

Netflix, JG

Why is everyone comparing Netflix’s new series Dark to Stranger Things?