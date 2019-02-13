Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

Advertisement

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside some of the more reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, like Turn Up Charlie, fronted by Idris Elba, and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

February

1st February 2019

Russian Doll Parks and Rec star Amy Poehler has co-created this high concept comedy about a young woman at a seemingly inescapable New York party

Nightflyers The space voyage sci-fi horror series – based on George RR Martin’s novella of the same name – is being made by US broadcaster Syfy, but from February will be available to viewers in the UK and Ireland on Netflix

8th February 2019

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke An eye-opening investigation into the shooting of legendary musician Sam Cooke

14th February 2019

Dirty John The dramatisation of the hit true crime podcast arrives, unnervingly, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Connie Britton and Eric Bana star

Dating Around Netflix’s first original dating show: a singleton goes on five prospective dates. Who will get a second date?

15th February 2019

Chef’s Table: Volume 6 The world’s most renowned chefs share their personal stories, inspirations, and unique styles

The Umbrella Academy This series, about the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes who get together to find out the cause of their father’s mysterious death, was adapted from a graphic novel written by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. It stars Ellen Page, Mary J Blige and Tom Hopper

Larry Childs’ Dangerous World of Comedy Comedy writer Larry Charles travels the world in search of humour in the most unexpected and dangerous places

22nd February 2019

Suburra season 2 The Italian original series, about corruption and criminality bubbling beneath the surface in Rome, is back for a second bristling hit.

Paris Is Us Continuing the theme of European dramas is this dreamy-looking French series about young lovers amid rising social tensions in Paris.

Advertisement

Tap the numbers below to read more