The Good Omens release date has finally been confirmed – are you ready for the apocalypse?

The apocalypse is nigh, and we can’t stop smiling: the Good Omens release date has finally been confirmed.

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the hotly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel will be released on Friday 31st May 2019.

The series, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, will be released globally on streaming service Amazon Prime Video. It will also air in the UK on BBC2 at a later date.

Along with the release date, Amazon has also revealed a first look at the series’ main titles, as well as a delightful set of new images – just enough to tide us over until Armageddon.

Watch the beautifully wacky title sequence below.

Author Neil Gaiman is executive producer, and has written all six episodes in the series based on his and the late Terry Pratchett’s bestselling novel.

“Normally when people say, ‘What’s it like?’, what they really want is you to say something like, ‘It’s Casablanca in Space’ or whatever. They would like you to compare it to other things,” Gaiman said when asked what the Good Omens adaptation will be like on screen.

“Good Omens from the start has been this thing where there’s no thing to compare it to. There’s never been anything like this thing, and we’re making it, so it’s itself. That is simultaneously incredibly liberating and terrifying.”

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant and Master of Sex actor Michael Sheen star as the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale respectively, an unlikely duo who team up in an attempt to stop the apocalypse.

Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mireille Enos are just some of the names among the all-star cast.

The series is directed by Sherlock and Doctor Who director Douglas Mackinnon.

Gaiman, Mackinnon, Sheen and Tennant all gathered at a panel during the Television Critics Association press tour to announce the release date.

While the series began life as a BBC production, Gaiman has said that the broadcaster quickly realised that it would need a co-production partner in order to do justice to the book.

“Good Omens began life with the BBC, and the BBC went, ‘It’s much too big for us, we need some kind of partner,'” Gaiman said in 2018. “And we went to Amazon who said, ‘We don’t really want to be your partners; we’d like it if you made it for us.’”

However, the series will still be broadcast at a later, currently unconfirmed date on BBC2 following its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Omens will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 31st May 2019