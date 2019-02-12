Lucifer fans launched a huge campaign to save the show when it was cancelled by Fox after three series – and now its fourth season is coming to Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedy drama’s revival – from when it lands on Netflix and the story of #SaveLucifer, to what to expect and who’s in the cast…

When is Lucifer series 4 on Netflix?

Lucifer is expected to land on Netflix in 2019.

It previously aired on Fox in America and was later released on Amazon Prime in the UK, but seeing as the show has been revived by Netflix, it will now air internationally on the streaming giant, meaning British viewers will no longer have to wait for the new episodes.

Lucifer series four will run for ten episodes but will be split into two parts, with a mid-season break taking place after episode five.

It is likely, therefore, that Netflix will drop the first five episodes in one go and there will be a delay before we get to see the second half of the season.

Will Netflix have Lucifer series 1-3?

The previous three seasons will indeed move over to Netflix.

Ok people asking in UK #Luciferseason 4 will premiere next year on @NetflixUK and season 1-3 will also become available but until then you can still watch it on @AmazonUK 🇬🇧😈 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) December 17, 2018

For now, Lucifer series one to three are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy-drama which revolves around the devil.

It follows Lucifer Morningstar, a fallen angel who’s bored with his role as the Lord of Hell, so becomes a consultant with the LAPD, as you do.

He possesses superhuman strength and invulnerability, and has the ability to make people tell him their hidden desires.

The show is based on the Lucifer character created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series.

What was the #SaveLucifer campaign?

Lucifer fans tirelessly campaigned for a revival following Fox’s decision to cancel the show in May 2018.

After monumental support for the series on Twitter under the #SaveLucifer hashtag, it was then picked up by Netflix in June 2018.

Series star Tom Ellis had previously told RadioTimes.com how the fan campaign had motivated him to work to revive the series, saying, “The outpouring of love for the show has mirrored how I’ve felt about it. The response has spurred me on to at least go, ‘OK, well I’m going to go and take part in these conversations’.”

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said the #SaveLucifer campaign played a big part in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” Henderson told TV Line. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”

Who’s in the cast of Lucifer series 4?

Tom Ellis and Lauren German will reprise their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker.

Kevin Alejandro will also be back as Detective Dan Espinoza, as will Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.

Prison Break star Inbar Levi is joining the cast as Eve (as in Adam and). She is fed up with Adam and is pining for Lucifer, her rebellious first love.

Newcomer Vinessa Vidotto also joins the line-up as angel Remiel, who is described as the “classic little-sister” to DB Woodside’s mighty Amenadiel.

What can we expect from Lucifer series 4?

The complete episode list for Lucifer’s fourth season is as follows:

Everything’s Okay, written by Joe Henderson Somebody’s Been Reading Dante’s Inferno, written by Idly Modrovich O, Ye Of Little Faith, Father, written by Jessika Borsiczky All About Eve, written by Chris Refferty Expire Erect, written by Mike Costa Orgy Pants to Work, written by Aiyana White Devil Is As Devil Does, written by Jen Graham Imada Super Bad Boyfriend, written by Jason Ning Save Lucifer, written by Joe Henderson King of Hell, written by Idly Modrovich

Series four is expected to revisit Chloe’s discovery about Lucifer. When we last saw her in the bonus episode Boo Normal, Chloe was struggling to come to terms with Lucifer revealing his true devil face to her, and co-showrunner Modrovich believes Chloe will be taking a “journey” in the new season.

“She wouldn’t just accept it right away. She’s going to go through all the emotions that we’ve been through, the audience,” he told TV Line. “For her to be able to see his struggle, every single side of him, and she is going to feel a little bit like what he says in the penultimate episode, which is ‘I feel like you’ve seen one side of me.'”