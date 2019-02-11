When is Nightflyers released? Everything you need to know about George RR Martin’s new TV series on Syfy and Netflix

As well as the many many Game of Thrones spin-offs, there’s another TV series from the mind of author George RR Martin coming to screens, and it’s far away from Westeros.

Called Nightflyers, the space voyage sci-fi horror series – based on Martin’s novella of the same name – is being made by US broadcaster Syfy, but will also be available to viewers in UK and Ireland on Netflix.

“It’s a like a dark, crazy, twisted, psychological horror journey into space,” star Eoin Macken recently told RadioTimes.com – but what more can we expect?

When will it be released? And what exactly is the show about? Find out everything you need to know about Nightflyers season 1 below.

When is Nightflyers released on Netflix?

Season one has already aired on network Syfy in the United States, but UK and Ireland viewers have had to wait a little bit longer for the sci-fi to arrive here.

However, Netflix has now confirmed that Nightflyers season one will be released on 1st February 2019.

“I like the idea how it’s airing on Netflix, because you get to binge-watch it and I think it’s that type of show,” Eoin Macken, who plays Karl D’Branin in the sci-fi series, told RadioTimes.com.

“It fits this type of format. I like to binge-watch shows personally, and I think especially with this show, because it’s quite complex, and the way the plot weaves and goes through, it’s not the kind of show you want to wait for. You want to be able to immerse yourself in this world and just kind of go through it.

Watch the new Nightflyers trailer

What’s is Nightflyers about? What’s the plot?

Set in 2093 on the eve of Earth’s destruction, the show follows a team of scientists (and a telepath) that board the most advanced ship in the galaxy called – you guessed it – The Nightflyer. Why? They’re leaving the planet to contact alien lifeforms who hold knowledge needed to save mankind from imminent extinction.

However, all doesn’t go to plan. As Netflix says, “as they journey deeper into the unknown, more and more mysterious and destructive incidents begin to threaten the mission and the lives of crew”.

“Nightflyers is a haunted house story on a starship,” Martin says in a preview. “It’s Psycho in space… I can’t wait to actually see it come alive on the screen.”

“It was a very emotionally draining show to film from an acting point of view,” Macken told us of the challenging shoot.

“Which sounds a little trite but it’s true. From a physical, emotional point of view all the characters get pushed really really far, really hard and at the extremes. That became challenging. Especially where, from my point of view where the character has to go.

“It’s a very visceral show, and claustrophobic, so it was quite a heavy shoot,” he concluded.

Who’s in the Nightflyer cast?

Boardwalk Empire actor Gretchen Mol stars as Dr Agatha Matheson, while Eoin Macken (Sir Gwaine from Merlin) plays Karl D’Branin and Fast & Furious 6’s David Ajala takes the role of Roy Eris.

You’ll also be able to spot Sam Strike (AKA Johnny Carter from EastEnders) as Thale, plus Teen Wolf star Maya Eshet as Lommie and Fargo’s Angus Sampson as Rowan.

“Karl D’Branin is this troubled genius astrophysicist, who’s discovered the possibility of alien life, and it’s basically all upon him to guide this group of disparate scientists to possibly meet the aliens,” Macken told us of his character.

“He’s the only one who actually understands or knows or can communicate with them. He’s the de factor leader of this group who are going off on this journey to find the aliens.

“And of course, nothing goes to plan and that’s all on him,” Macken added. “And he’s also got a very complex emotional reason for trying to meet these aliens, which is revealed as the series goes on. You realise his journey’s a lot more personal that he makes it out to be…”

Is there a trailer for Nightflyers?

Yes. As well as the latest trailer above, the show has given us a terrifying glimpse of what’s to come in a short teaser below, as well as a more in-depth trailer released in July 2018.

Watch the longer Nightflyers season one trailer below.

Is this the first time Nightflyers has been adapted for screen?

No. In 1987, the Nightflyers story was adapted for a full-length movie, which starred the likes of James Avery (Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) and Michael Praed, who currently plays Emmerdale’s Frank Clayton.

We should warn you before you watch the trailer below: it’s very ‘80s.

