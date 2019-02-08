Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is Velvet Buzzsaw released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what is the art horror film about?

When is Velvet Buzzsaw released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what is the art horror film about?

The new thriller, which pairs Nightcrawler collaborators Jake Gyllenhaal and Dan Gilroy, arrives in February 2019

UNTITLED DAN GILROY FILM

Velvet Buzzsaw, the latest film from Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy, is set to be released on Netflix in February 2019.

Advertisement

The thriller, which sees the director pair up once again with star Jake Gyllenhaal, centres around a crisis in the Los Angeles art world which sees a supernatural force exacting revenge against greedy, pretentious art lovers.

Find out everything you need to know about the new Netflix original below.

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

When is Velvet Buzzsaw released on Netflix?

The Jake Gyllenhaal-led thriller arrives on Friday 1st February 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – and it is quite something. Check it out below.

What is Velvet Buzzsaw about?

Velvet Buzzsaw is a very thinly veiled satire of the art world. Gyllenhaal stars as Morf Vandewalt (not a typo), the owner of a contemporary art gallery in LA, who procures some paintings from a mysterious artist for an exhibition.

It quickly becomes apparent that they are cursed with the supernatural ability to come to life and wreak havoc upon the lives of those who buy them. The paintings were found in a dead hermit’s apartment, so perhaps they should have known better…

Who is in the cast?

Along with Gyllenhaal the cast is stacked with stars like John Malkovich (appearing in his second Netflix original film after last year’s Bird Box), Toni Colette, Rene Russo, Billy Magnussen and Daveed Diggs.

Advertisement

Velvet Buzzsaw is released on Netflix UK on Friday 1st February 2019

Tags

All about Velvet Buzzsaw

UNTITLED DAN GILROY FILM
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Netflix teases a hidden scene in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch that lots of people haven’t found yet

Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) in Bandersnatch (Netflix / Black Mirror)

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch contains a broken scene that absolutely nobody can get to

Roma (Netflix)

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Sex Education Season 1 (Netflix)

The cast of Netflix’s Sex Education remember their most cringeworthy sex ed classes in school