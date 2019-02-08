When is Velvet Buzzsaw released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what is the art horror film about?

Velvet Buzzsaw, the latest film from Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy, is set to be released on Netflix in February 2019.

The thriller, which sees the director pair up once again with star Jake Gyllenhaal, centres around a crisis in the Los Angeles art world which sees a supernatural force exacting revenge against greedy, pretentious art lovers.

Find out everything you need to know about the new Netflix original below.

When is Velvet Buzzsaw released on Netflix?

The Jake Gyllenhaal-led thriller arrives on Friday 1st February 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – and it is quite something. Check it out below.

What is Velvet Buzzsaw about?

Velvet Buzzsaw is a very thinly veiled satire of the art world. Gyllenhaal stars as Morf Vandewalt (not a typo), the owner of a contemporary art gallery in LA, who procures some paintings from a mysterious artist for an exhibition.

It quickly becomes apparent that they are cursed with the supernatural ability to come to life and wreak havoc upon the lives of those who buy them. The paintings were found in a dead hermit’s apartment, so perhaps they should have known better…

Who is in the cast?

Along with Gyllenhaal the cast is stacked with stars like John Malkovich (appearing in his second Netflix original film after last year’s Bird Box), Toni Colette, Rene Russo, Billy Magnussen and Daveed Diggs.

