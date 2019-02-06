When is Turn Up Charlie released on Netflix? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Idris Elba, the star of Luther, who has successfully had the nation keeping a watchful eye over their shoulder, is now set to have us in stitches in the new ingenious Netflix comedy series.

The series was co-created by Elba and Gary Reich. Elba and Reich co-produce alongside allusive director Tristram Shapeero; the genius behind series like French and Saunders, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine among others.

What is it about?

Turn Up Charlie follows the adventures of perpetual bachelor Charlie (Elba), who also happens to be a failing DJ as he is extended one final chance to make ends meet. Charlie is offered the chance to become a ‘manny’ to the troublesome daughter Gabby (Frankie Hervey), of his famous best friend. Cue hilarity.

Who is in the cast?

Beyond Elba and Hervey, the series boasts a promising cast. Co-starring are Piper Perabo and JJ Feild, who join a host of recurring guest stars including the likes of: Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demi-Burns.

When is Turn Up Charlie released on Netflix?

The series consisting of eight episodes, each 30 minutes is set to be released on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Clear the calendar, you’re not going to want to miss this.