When is The Punisher season 2 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen?

After a first season that saw Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle on a warpath for bloody vengeance, Marvel’s The Punisher is returning to Netflix.

Advertisement

The Marvel television universe has been culled in recent months, with Daredevil and Luke Cage both cancelled. Jessica Jones has lived on – but what does the future hold for The Punisher?

To find out all you need to know about season two as well as the future of the Netflix Marvel TV show, check out the details below.

When is The Punisher season 2 released on Netflix?

All 13 episodes of The Punisher season two are available to watch on Netflix now.

The season was released on Friday 18th January 2019.

Watch The Punisher season 2 trailer

Who is in the cast of The Punisher season 2?

Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani) and Jason R Moore (Curtis Hoyle) are all returning to their roles. Ben Barnes is also back on board as Billy Russo/Jigsaw.

There are newcomers too: Floriana Lima of Supergirl is joining as Krista Dumont, a psychotherapist for military veterans. Giorgia Whigham will play Amy Bendix and Josh Stewart has also joined the crew as John Pilgrim.

What will happen in The Punisher season 2?

In a similar fashion to how season one was kept firmly under wraps before its release, we don’t know an awful lot about what’s to come in season two.

Advertisement

We do know that after Billy and Frank’s epic fight scene at the end of season one (which led to Billy’s disfigurement) means we could yet see Jigsaw in his grizzly final form. Ben Barnes has also been seen filming scenes for season two, although another villain could yet take centre stage as the Marvel series looks to move beyond its season one storyline.