When is The OA season 2 released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What’s going to happen?

After nearly three years, Netflix’s The OA – one of the strangest shows of 2016 – is set to return to our screens in 2019.

The second season of the sci-fi series – which is co-written by its lead actor, Brit Marling -was announced by Netflix way back in February 2017, but there has been very little info released since. This is in line with the first season, which received zero promotion before dropping out of the blue on the streaming service in December 2016.

However, we do know that shooting – which began in January 2018 – is now complete, and that the show is currently in post-production. All going well, it should be on our devices by the end of the year….

Find out everything we know about The OA season 2 below.

When is The OA Part 2 released on Netflix?

Late last year, Marling took to Instagram to assure fans that the series was in the can, and on the way soon. She also gave an explanation for the long delay, which essentially boils down to her having to do two jobs on the series, and it being a lot of work.

“Because I’m both the lead actor and a lead writer we can’t leap-frog the production,” she wrote. “We have to write all eight chapters up front before we can begin shooting the first chapter,” she wrote, before adding “Some people thought of Part I of The OA as a long film. If you look at it from that perspective [co-creator] Zal [Batmanglij] and I write and create an 8-hour film every 2 years. That’s pretty fast considering most 2-hour films take at least 2 years to make!”

There’s nothing concrete here, but we expect the series will drop in the latter half of 2019 at this rate…

Is there a trailer?

No. But Netflix did release an eerie video when it announced the second part, which features no actual footage from the new series. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

We know that Marling, who leads the cast as Prairie, a formerly blind woman who went missing for seven years and mysteriously re-appeared, having regained her sight, will return.

Plus, Jason Isaacs, who plays an experimental scientist with a dark secret, shared on Twitter that he had wrapped filming for season 2 – so he’s back, too.

That a wrap for me on #TheOA2. I left my part in San Francisco. #JustYouWait pic.twitter.com/GRrXzw8TUi — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) May 1, 2018

Which of the rest of the cast will be returning is unclear, but we’re hoping Riz Ahmed will be back, and would wager that Patrick Gibson and Emory Cohen will feature.

What is going to happen?

The first season of the audience confounded and intrigued viewers in equal measure with its meandering storyline.

“What you think it’s about is a woman [Brit Marling] who turns up after having been abducted for seven years,” Jason Isaacs told RadioTimes.com back in 2016. “She was blind when she left and now she’s got her sight back.”

The bulk of the episodes were framed through Marling’s character, Prairie, as she told the story of her seven-year disappearance to a group of outcast teens. However, at the halfway point its sprawling plotlines boiled down to a singular subject matter: Near Death Experiences – a fascinating topic that delves into the boundaries of physics and philosophy.

Though no plot info has been released for season 2, we can infer a couple of things. The season ended with Prairie apparently being transported to another dimension after she was hit by a stray bullet. As the teaser clip for season 2 features her voice repeating the word “Homer” over and over again, we reckon the new episodes will see her attempt to track down Homer Roberts (Emory Cohen). And hopefully we’ll get some clues as to what the interpretive dance “movements” mean.

If Marling and her co-writer Zal Batmanglij have their way, there’ll be at least 5 seasons of the show, so get strapped in…