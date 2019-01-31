New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Thursday 31st January: Fifty Shades Darker

The second part of the lusty, pop lit s&m trilogy. Watch on Netflix

Monday 28th January: Medici – the Magnificent

One strong cast replaces another as the Anglo-Italian anthology returns. Skipping on 20 years to meet a new generation of Florence’s hottest renaissance family. Out go Richard Madden and Dustin Hoffman, in come Sarah Parish, Daniel Sharman and Bradley James. Watch on Netflix

Friday 25th January: The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 part 2

Bid farewell to Titus, Kimmy and Jacqueline in the final set of episodes. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 24th January: Conversations with a Killer: the Ted Bundy Tapes

Archive recordings made on death row with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy are combined with present-day interviews in Netflix’s latest true crime series. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 23rd January: Pitch Perfect

A musical comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, set in the fiercely competitive world of a cappella groups. Aca-amazing! Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 22nd January: Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Rapper and social activist Killer Mike (one half of Run The Jewels) explores a variety of issues in this comedy documentary series. Watch on Netflix

Monday 21st January: Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Advertisement

The story of the most calamitous music festival of recent times: the island paradise escape that turned into a nightmare. Watch on Netflix