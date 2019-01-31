New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
Thursday 31st January: Fifty Shades Darker
The second part of the lusty, pop lit s&m trilogy. Watch on Netflix
Monday 28th January: Medici – the Magnificent
One strong cast replaces another as the Anglo-Italian anthology returns. Skipping on 20 years to meet a new generation of Florence’s hottest renaissance family. Out go Richard Madden and Dustin Hoffman, in come Sarah Parish, Daniel Sharman and Bradley James. Watch on Netflix
Friday 25th January: The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 part 2
Bid farewell to Titus, Kimmy and Jacqueline in the final set of episodes. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 24th January: Conversations with a Killer: the Ted Bundy Tapes
Archive recordings made on death row with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy are combined with present-day interviews in Netflix’s latest true crime series. Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 23rd January: Pitch Perfect
A musical comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, set in the fiercely competitive world of a cappella groups. Aca-amazing! Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 22nd January: Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Rapper and social activist Killer Mike (one half of Run The Jewels) explores a variety of issues in this comedy documentary series. Watch on Netflix
Monday 21st January: Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
The story of the most calamitous music festival of recent times: the island paradise escape that turned into a nightmare. Watch on Netflix