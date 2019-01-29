Tobias Menzies will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip in The Crown season 3

Outlander actor Tobias Menzies will take on the role of Prince Philip in The Crown seasons three and four.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the actor, who bowed out of Scottish time-travel drama Outlander last year, will take over the role vacated by Matt Smith at the end of season two.

Menzies will team up with his Night Manager co-star Olivia Colman, who was cast as Queen Elizabeth II last year. She takes over the role from Claire Foy.

The actor, who will next be seen starring alongside The Crown’s Jared Harris in The Terror, is no stranger to British TV screens.

Menzies played Brutus in BBC historical epic Rome, Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones, and also popped up in Black Mirror and Catastrophe. He’ll also be back on our screens in the not too distant future, taking on the role of the Duke of Cornwall in King Lear alongside Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.

