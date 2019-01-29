Prince Philip is ‘more complex than you think’ says The Crown’s new star Tobias Menzies

Tobias Menzies says he has been “intrigued” by what he has discovered about Prince Philip since taking over playing the Queen’s husband in Netflix‘s The Crown.

The series has brought in an entirely new cast for the next stage in the royal drama, with Claire Foy and Matt Smith leaving the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman and former Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies take over as the two leads for series three and four, with Menzies admitting he was surprised by the Duke of Edinburgh’s “complex” history.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the The Third Poetry Gala from Platform Presents after party, the 44-year-old actor admitted, “I was’t massively interested in the royals before I took the part.”

However, the research and storylines for the new episodes of The Crown led him to see Prince Philip in a new light.

“I wasn’t someone who read about them or involved myself with them, but I’ve been very intrigued by his life. He’s a pretty interesting bloke,” he said.

“He’s a complex person, with complex stories. I have a lot of regard for him.”

In order to prepare for the role in the ambitious Netflix drama, Menzies has immersed himself in watching and listening to old footage of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“I just listened to him loads. It’s partly a technical thing: you want to sound and look like him, but move like him too. I’ve gone slightly crazy just listening to him and listening to him,” he said.

But despite his ample preparation, and having been on set for seven months already, Menzies added the cast feel a pressure to make the new series as popular as the last.

“We’re just trying not to f*** it up,” he laughed. “Because it’s an amazing show and we’re this new cast. it’s sort of exciting and a bit odd to take over from Matt who did such a brilliant job.

“Olivia’s been great to work with, it’s been a joy. It’s one of those challenges of filming that you’ve got to build those relationships pretty quick. I feel I’ve really enjoyed our curious marriage in a box with everyone looking in on this weird marriage!

“It’s been great, there’s some amazing writing and there’s a brilliant production team, we’re in very good hands.”

The Crown is expected to return to Netflix later this year

