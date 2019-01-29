Netflix February 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month
Nightflyers, Russian Doll, Dirty John and more are coming to the streaming service this February
Netflix is bringing a big line-up of TV and movie releases this February.
Feast your eyes on brand new shows including Russian Doll, original movies Velvet Buzzsaw and High Flying Bird, and returning series Suburra and Chef’s Table.
Nightflyers, the sci-fi series based on a book by George RR Martin, aired in the US last year, but will now finally make it to the UK on Netflix this month.
There’s also the arrival of new movies to the service like Sherlock Holmes and The Hobbit, as well as favourites Get Out and Mamma Mia!.
Check out everything that’s coming to Netflix in February 2019 below.
Friday 1st February
Nightflyers Horror sci-fi series based on George RR Martin’s novella
Russian Doll Natasha Lyonne co-creates and stars in a surrealist comedy about a woman who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday
Velvet Buzzsaw Jake Gyllenhaal-led thriller revolving around a crisis in the LA art world, which sees a supernatural force avenging pretentious art lovers
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 2011 movie starring Robert Downey Jr as the great detective
Saturday 2nd February
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend season 4 The hit US comedy returns to Netflix UK for one last season
Requiem series 1 Spooky BBC drama about a cellist’s quest for her real identity in rural Wales
Tuesday 5th February
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner The comedian releases his first comedy special in 23 years with jokes about surviving marriage, ageing and how to choose friends
Wednesday 6th February
Poldark series 3 Aidan Turner-led BBC1 drama based on the Winston Graham novels
Friday 8th February
High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh movie featuring Moonlight break-out star André Holland as a high-powered sports agent. The whole film was shot on a smartphone – but you wouldn’t know it
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Martin Freeman plays Bilbo Baggins in this 2012 epic
Nailed It! Mexico The daft but brilliant Netflix cookery show gets a Mexico remake
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke An eye-opening investigation into the shooting of legendary musician Sam Cooke
Sunday 10th February
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Action-packed, sci-fi blockbuster from 2014 starring Andy Serkis
Thursday 14th February
Dating Around Netflix’s first original dating show: a singleton goes on five prospective dates. Who will get a second date?
Dirty John Drama based on the hit true crime podcast starring Eric Bana as conman and sociopath ‘Dirty’ John Meehan
Friday 15th February
The Umbrella Academy Ellen Page stars in the series adapted from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comics
The Breaker Upperers New Zealand rom-com from 2018 about two women cynical in love who set up an agency designed to break couples up
Liar Liar Jim Carey classic from 1997 about a dishonest lawyer
Blackadder: Series 1-2 Historical British sitcom from the 80s written by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis
Blow 2001 movie starring Johnny Depp as the real-life American cocaine smuggler George Jung
The Five-Year Engagement Rom-com from 2012 starring Jason Segel and Emily Blunt as a couple whose relationship suffers as their engagement is continually extended
Safe House 2012 thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington about a young CIA agent who is tasked with looking after a fugitive
Sunday 17th February
The Legend of Tarzan 2016 adventure movie starring Alexander Skarsgård as Tarzan
Life Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds play astronauts on a mission to explore extraterrestrial life on Mars in this 2017 sci-fi thriller
Monday 18th February
Homeland: Season 7 Latest series of the political thriller starring Claire Danes
Friday 22nd February
Suburra: Season 2 The Italian story of crime, religion and politics in the city of Rome continues
Chef’s Table: Volume 6 Food series in which some of the world’s most renowned chefs share their personal stories, inspirations, and unique styles
Sunday 24th February
Get Out Oscar-winning 2017 horror movie starring Daniel Kaluuya as a young black man who unearths a disturbing secret about the family of his white girlfriend
Monday 25th February
Van Helsing season 3 The fantasy horror series returns
Tuesday 26th February
Mamma Mia! 2008 Abba movie starring Meryl Streep as a hotelier on a Greek Island
Wednesday 27th February
I Feel Pretty 2018 Amy Schumer comedy about an insecure woman with newfound confidence
Thursday 28th February
Apollo 13 Sci-fi classic dramatising the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon