Amazon to release the next two episodes of The Grand Tour back to back

Fans of The Grand Tour are set to get a double helping of Jeremy Clarkson this weekend: Amazon has confirmed that the next two episodes of series three will be released back to back.

Usually new episodes of The Grand Tour are released every Friday. However, the next two episodes of the Amazon series will be released as a two-part special.

Episode two will be released on Friday 25th January, with episode three following right after on Saturday 26th January.

The next two episodes will be entirely devoted to a road trip special, with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May taking on an epic journey across Colombia.

Jeremy Clarkson joked before the latest series launched that part of the challenge of the Colombia special “was to become the first television programme in history to go to Colombia and not use the word ‘Cocaine’”.

He added, “Colombia’s got a lot more to it besides Pablo Escobar, and we just wanted to get that across really.”

Instead, according to Amazon the trio are tasked with capturing “some high-quality images of interesting animals to be used as Amazon’s new screensavers. Along the way they encounter epic scenery, extreme peril, very odd hobbies and even some actual animals in an incredible journey.”

In the two-part special, each presenter picks their own car for the journey: Clarkson chooses a Jeep Wrangler, Hammond a Chevrolet Silverado, and May a tiny Fiat Panda 4×4.

“Naturally, their contrasting approaches to buying suitable cars are matched by their contrasting attitudes to photography, none of which are conventional nor especially effective since animals initially prove to be absent or just very good at hiding, leading the hosts on an epic and increasingly challenging trip across one of the most stunning and fascinating countries on earth,” the synopsis teases.

The Grand Tour series three will feature 14 episodes in total during this run. However, future episodes are expected to revert to a usual Friday release.

The Grand Tour series three continues this Friday on Amazon Prime Video