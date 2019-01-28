Has Sex Education season two been confirmed? What could happen next in the Netflix comedy, and will all the cast return?

With its heady combination of 80s nostalgia, high school letterman jackets and banana oral sex, new British comedy Sex Education has been a hit with viewers on Netflix – and they’re already desperate to know when series two is streaming.

Advertisement

The series follows a teenage virgin, Otis (played by Asa Butterfield), whose mother (Gillian Anderson) is a renowned sex therapist.

After the series ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, viewers are keen to know what’s in store Otis and his friends… but what’s the latest news on new episodes?

Here’s everything we know so far about Sex Education series two (warning: contains series one spoilers)

Has Sex Education been renewed for season two?

Will Netflix commission a second series of Sex Education? The streaming service typically orders its major TV shows in batches of two, although that has changed in recent years, with some series cancelled after just one series.

The positive reaction to the first series of Sex Education however suggests that a second series is imminent, and the writers have revealed they are already working on ideas.

“We have started working on it,” writer Laurie Nunn told Thrillist . “But we will not find out obviously whether we will get another series for another couple of months. It’s all up in the air.

“We definitely started thinking about it. So we have some ideas, which is exciting.”

What happened in Sex Education season one — and what could happen in season two?

The first series saw Otis (aka ‘Pleasure Master’) grow in confidence, and although his feelings for his sex therapy business partner, Maeve, weren’t reciprocated (or so he thought…), at the end of the series he does enjoy a kiss with Ola (Patricia Allison), the daughter of his mum’s new sexy handyman (and boyfriend — awkward!).

Maeve, on the other hand, seems lost after realising (finally!) that her boyfriend Jackson isn’t all he’s cracked up to be — but when she decides to make a move on Otis, she catches sight of him and Ola kissing.

if Maeve and Otis don't get together in season 2 I'm throwing hands #sexeducation — Justin Schuetze (@RealJustinhulk) January 20, 2019

Meanwhile — and we all totally saw this coming — Otis’s best friend Eric (a scene-stealing Ncuti Gatwa) hooked up with the headmaster’s bad-boy son, Adam (Connor Swindells). However, Eric is left disappointed again after Adam is packed off to military school.

Is #SexEducation renewed for Season 2 already? Because that ending left me high and dry. It cannot end like that. Seriously. @sexeducation — Love, RJ (@Randomly_RJ) January 20, 2019

Which cast members will return for Sex Education season two?

Although a second series hasn’t been confirmed yet — let alone the cast — it seems likely that the main cast will be returning, including Butterfield.

“Series one is very much Otis’s journey and I think it will be again,” Nunn said. “If we’re lucky enough to get a series two we will always come back to Otis. He’s a fantastic leading character.”

So #SexEducation was lovely, funny, gross and would really piss off the professionally outraged so naturally I’m a huge fan. Hurry up with series 2 @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/l8hZKtMsAV — Jonny Chambers (@imjonnychambers) January 20, 2019

What do viewers want to see in Sex Education series two?

Fans have already been sharing their thoughts about what could happen in Sex Education series two, including keeping Otis and Ola’s relationship going, exploring Adam’s romance further and more.

Advertisement

Check out some of the suggestions below– do you have any to add? Let us know on our Netflix recommendations Facebook page.

Please don’t break Ola and Otis up to explore this Maeve and Otis relationship in Season 2! #SexEducation — Caroline Renard (@sankofa_bird) January 21, 2019

.@ConnorSwindells character arc on @netflix’s #SexEducation is everythingggg. Season 2 needs to happen ASAP — Russell Turner (@_RussTurner_) January 21, 2019