Is Homeland on Netflix?

Emmy-Award-winning US thriller Homeland is hugely popular – when its first series aired on US channel Showtime in 2011, it became the channel’s highest-rated drama premiere in eight years.

Advertisement

Based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War, the crime drama follows Carrie Mathison, a CIA officer with bipolar disorder who believes that US Marine Corps Sniper Nicholas Brody is a spy for al-Qaeda. The drama has progressed a lot since that original premise over six series. And there’s more in store for the thriller. The seventh series will air in 2018.

It stars Claire Danes as Carrie and Damian Lewis as Nicholas.

The show was broadcast in the UK on Channel 4. Streamers can catch up on the action on Amazon Prime Video, where all episodes are available. Alternatively, they can catch the latest two episodes for free, on 4OD.

Advertisement

But if you need to update yourself on more than just those two episodes, all six series are available to stream on Netflix. In fact, the latest series was added on 16 January. Just in time to beat those January blues.