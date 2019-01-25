When is The Umbrella Academy released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What’s it about?

Ellen Page is set to return to TV in her first starring role in 15 years for Netflix’s new fantasy series The Umbrella Academy.

Advertisement

The show is set in an alternate reality where JFK was never assassinated, and centres around 7 orphans (43 who were mysteriously born on the same day to mothers who had shown no signs of pregnancy in the days prior) with different superpowers who reunite after years apart to solve the mystery of their foster father’s death.

It is based on a series of comics written for Dark Horse by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way.

Find out everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy below.

When is The Umbrella Academy released on Netflix?

The supernatural drama will be released on Netflix on Friday 15th February.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released the first full trailer for The Umbrella Academy on 24th January.

As well as laying out the background to the story, the video also includes a cover of Simon & Garfunkel song Hazy Shade of Winter by Gerard Way, former My Chemical Romance singer and the creator of the comic book the series is based on.

The video above followed on from the first short teaser Netflix released in December 2018 (below).

What is it about?

Ellen Page stars as Vanya Hargreeves AKA The White Violin, one of seven children adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Unlike her siblings – all of whom were born on the same day in 1989 to unsuspecting parents – she does not have any superpowers, which makes her surplus to requirements at The Umbrella Academy, the familial institution created by Reginald in order to “save the world”.

When the series kicks off, the siblings have been estranged for some time, only to be brought back together upon hearing of their father’s death. They band together once again to find out how and why their father died, and to prevent the looming apocalypse, but personal differences threaten to get in the way…

Who is in the cast?

Vanya’s siblings (only six are still alive) will be played by Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones), David Castañeda (Sicario 2), Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan (Mortal Engines, Misfits) and Aidan Gallagher.

Plus, Mary J Blige, Mindhunter’s Cameron Britton and Kate Walsh will also feature.

Advertisement

The Umbrella Academy launches on Netflix on Friday 15th February