When is Ricky Gervais’s After Life released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

After starring in original film Special Correspondents, and sharing his stand-up tour Humanity on the streaming platform, Ricky Gervais is back at Netflix with brand-new comedy After Life.

The show is set to follow despondent man Tony (played by Gervais) who learns to cope after the death of his wife – by deciding to say and do whatever he likes, whatever the consequences.

Gervais, 57, has also teamed up with a host of familiar faces and British comedy talent for the new six-part series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

When is After Life released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the series will land on Friday 8th March 2019.

Who’s in the cast of After Life on Netflix?

Gervais stars in the series as Tony, but having been at the helm of The Office, Extras, Derek and Life’s Too Short, the comedian has a whole host of British comic actors to draw on for his new series.

While her role is yet to be confirmed, Penelope Wilton, who you may recognise as Isobel Crawley for Downton Abbey, is set to take part in the series.

David Bradley, who starred as Argus Filch in the Harry Potter franchise and Jack Marshall in Broadchurch, is also billed as Tony’s Dad.

Gervais’s Extras co-stars Ashley Jensen and Tony Way are set to appear, as well as Derek stars Tom Basden, David Earl and Kerry Godliman.

Joining them includes David Brent: Life on the Road alumni Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan, as well as comedian Joe Wilkinson.

What’s After Life about?

Main character Tony (Gervais) is furious with the world after his wife died. Troubled and jaded, he seeks revenge in the form of issuing savage put-downs in the face of everyone he meets – but finds himself caught off balance with people’s unrelenting kindness.

As the series progresses, Tony is stunned to learn that these kind influences in his life are actually helping him grow as a person.

Gervais has been sitting on this idea for two years, after expressing a desire to return to the sitcom format when he was inspired to play “an absolute loser.”

“The idea is I get separated from my wife, and I have to move in with an absolute loser relative,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve lost everything. I haven’t got a house, I haven’t got a job because I was a bit of a kept man, and now I have to start dating again. It’s horrendous.

“At 55, I’ve got to start from scratch, and all I want is her back. It’s about me trying to cope without this lifelong partner, and how the real world is harsh.”

