Alison Brie, Marc Maron and the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are officially headed to Las Vegas for season 3 of Netflix’s GLOW.

Despite ending season two on what felt like a rather final note, as the girls ventured to Sin City to put on a live wrestling show following the cancellation of their short-lived TV series, the return was confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account in August.

Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this. 💪 #GLOWS3

The second season reached new heights as Alison Brie’s Ruth Wilder and Betty Gilpin’s Debbie Eagan attempted to mend their complex friendship, and we’re excited to see where show-runners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive take us next time out.

Find out everything you need to know about GLOW season 3 below.

When is GLOW season 3 released on Netflix?

No release date has been announced as yet – but if the production schedule is in line with the previous couple of years, we should expect it to premiere in summer 2019.

Who will be in the cast?

Well, GLOW wouldn’t be GLOW without Alison Brie’s Ruth Wilder, Betty Gilpin’s Debbie Eagan and Marc Maron’s Sam Sylvia, who are all expected to return for season 3.

On top of this, the rest of the ensemble cast, including Rhonda (Kate Nash), Carmen (Britney Young), Sheila (Gayle Rankin), Tammé (Kia Stevens), Melanie (Jackie Tohn) and Bash (Chris Lowell), to name a few.

What is going to happen?

No plot details for season 3 have been revealed as yet, beyond the fact that the gang are headed to Vegas, but there are certainly a couple of loose ends from season 2 that need tying up.

Namely, will Sam and Ruth be able to maintain a friendship after the former’s advances were spurned by the latter? Ruth is about to enter a long-distance relationship with moustachioed cameraman Russell, so the door for anything romantic with Sam looks like it is now firmly closed.

There’s also the small matter of newlyweds Bash and Rhonda, who got married in the season 2 finale to enable Rhonda to stay in the country, and seem to be trying to give a relationship a go, too. However, there were hints throughout the season that Bash was struggling to understand his own sexuality, after it was revealed that his friend Florian had died of AIDS. Without really clarifying anything, the writers seem to be hinting that Bash rushed into the marriage with Rhonda as a way out of accepting who he really is.

And, of course, there’s the small matter of having to actually pull a GLOW live show together…

