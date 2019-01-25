When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 on Netflix?

British fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine don’t have long to wait for the return of Detective Jake Peralta and the rest of the team.

The hit comedy moved channels in the States last year after it was axed by FOX and saved days later by NBC – but where is it airing in the UK?

Here’s how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine on E4 and Netflix UK…

When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

Series five aired on E4 last year, and will land on Netflix on 8th March 2019. Series one to four are already available on the streaming service.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s sixth season, which is currently being shown in the US, is expected to air on E4 in the coming months.

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the misadventures of the NYPD’s 99th police department as they solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time.

The series centres around Jake Peralta, a wacky and immature detective who clashes with his strict boss Captain Holt when he’s not solving cases with best pal/partner Boyle or making bets with rival/love interest Amy Santiago.

Was Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled?

It was indeed. FOX cancelled the show after five series, but after a massive fan uproar the beloved comedy was quickly revived by NBC just days later.

Who’s in the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, with Andre Braugher playing his boss Captain Holt, Joe Lo Truglio starring as his best friend and colleague Boyle and Melissa Fumero portraying his rival and love interest Amy Santiago.

Rounding out the cast is badass detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) neurotic desk sergeant Terry (Terry Crews), self-obsessed office worker Gina (Chela Peretti) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).