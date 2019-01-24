When is Russian Doll released on Netflix? What’s it about? Who’s in the cast?

Orange is the New Black’s Natasha Lyonne is taking on her first starring role, in Russian Doll, a new Netflix series she has co-created with Parks and Recreation’s Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland (Heathers).

The comedy-drama casts Lyonne as Nadia, a 30-something New Yorker who dies at her own birthday party… And then wakes up in the bathroom of her friend’s flat, forced to relive the party over and over again and dying in increasingly absurd ways after each reset.

Find out everything you need to know about the new show below.

When is Russian Doll released on Netflix?

The entire eight-part series will be available on Netflix from Friday 1st February 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! It’ll give you a taste of the black comic tone of Russian Doll…

Who is in the cast of Russian Doll?

Though it at times feels like a one woman show, there is a strong cast of supporting players, including indie film star Chloe Sevigny (who plays Nadia’s mother in a series of flashbacks) and Lyonne’s Orange Is the New Black co-star Dascha Polanco.

They’re joined by Greta Lee (KTown), Yul Vazquez (Captain Phillips), Elizabeth Ashley (Ocean’s 8), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), Brendan Sexton III (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Rebecca Henderson (who also popped up in an episode of OITNB).

What is Russian Doll about?

Russian Doll is about game developer Nadia who keeps dying and re-living her birthday party over and over again… Any more details would probably be considered a spoiler. As the title would suggest, it’s a multi-layered story, which gets more and more intriguing as the episodes roll on.

