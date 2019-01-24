Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw join the cast of Fleabag series 2

More details have been released about the hotly anticipated second series of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s multi-award-winning black comedy.

Veteran actors Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw will be guest-starring in the new series, joining fellow newcomer Andrew Scott as well as returning cast members Olivia Colman, Bill Paterson and Hugh Dennis.

While it is not yet known what roles they will play, both actors have expressed their excitement in joining the BBC3 show, with Waller-Bridge joking, “They literally begged me to be in it. Begged me. Begged. One of them was crying.”

Scott Thomas said, “Phoebe Waller-Bridge cannot be ignored. She manages to hit core issues with sledgehammer brutality as she trips along with a spring in her step. I laughed helplessly as I binge watched the first brilliantly funny series and enjoyed being aghast at times. I was very flattered to be asked to be in series two.”

Meanwhile, Shaw added, “Phoebe’s mind is like nothing else.”

Shaw worked alongside Fleabag creator and star Waller-Bridge in her other hit show Killing Eve, playing British secret service supremo Carolyn Martens.

Scott Thomas is a five-time Bafta and five-time Olivier Award nominee, who won the Bafta Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Four Weddings and a Funeral and the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2008 for the Royal Court revival of The Seagull.

The new series picks up a year later, with Waller-Bridge’s character meeting a Priest (played by Andrew Scott) who radically changes her perceptions.

She’s still at war with her sister Claire (Sian Clifford), while her Dad (Paterson) struggles to connect with her and the wicked godmother (Colman) still manipulating things around her.

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, said, “Phoebe’s singular writing and vision has been blessed by British acting royalty lending their talents to the new series. If it was any more starry you’d get a migraine.”

With over 43 million requests on BBC iPlayer, Fleabag series one won a string of awards including a BAFTA and two Royal Television Society awards.

Fleabag series two will be released on BBC3 later in 2019