Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Tobias Menzies will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip in The Crown season 3

Tobias Menzies will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip in The Crown season 3

The Outlander and Game of Thrones star will play the husband of Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II

tobiasmenzies

Outlander actor Tobias Menzies will take on the role of Prince Philip in The Crown seasons three and four.

Advertisement

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the actor, who bowed out of Scottish time-travel drama Outlander last year, will take over the role vacated by Matt Smith at the end of season two.

Menzies will team up with his Night Manager co-star Olivia Colman, who was cast as Queen Elizabeth II last year. She takes over the role from Claire Foy.

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

The actor, who will next be seen starring alongside The Crown’s Jared Harris in The Terror, is no stranger to British TV screens.

Tobias Menzies and Jared Harris (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images, SD)
Tobias Menzies and Jared Harris (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Menzies played Brutus in BBC historical epic Rome, Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones, and also popped up in Black Mirror and Catastrophe. He’ll also be back on our screens in the not too distant future, taking on the role of the Duke of Cornwall in King Lear alongside Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.

The Crown seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix 

Advertisement

This article was originally published in March 2018

Tags

All about Outlander

tobiasmenzies
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Olivia Colman, Getty, SL

Exclusive Olivia Colman starts work on The Crown in July – and she’s already speaking to Claire Foy

Frank Claire Outlander S3

Tobias Menzies’ Frank Randall bows out of Outlander in heartbreaking final scenes

Frank Claire Outlander S3

Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe: My last scene with Tobias was unintentionally hilarious

The Crown - Netflix publicity still, BD

BBC director general warns of £500m “threat” to British TV from Netflix and Amazon