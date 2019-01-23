Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Has the new Good Omens trailer sneakily confirmed when the series will be released?

Has the new Good Omens trailer sneakily confirmed when the series will be released?

Author Neil Gaiman says the clip has "clues" about when the show starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant will air

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman has teased that the new trailer for Good Omens contains “clues” about when the show is set to be released.

Advertisement

The new video is mostly just scrolling, explanatory text which sets out the story of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s apocalyptic plot.

The clip states that “the world will end this Spring”, putting the Good Omens release on Amazon Prime Video firmly in the ‘spring 2019’ window.

But is there anything else hidden that can help us narrow it down a bit?

“The world will end this Spring – according to the Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch,” the text in the video reads. “Except, a somewhat fussy angel and a fast-living demon – who live here on earth – are not actually looking forward to it.”

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are set to star as the angel and the demon respectively.

Are there some anagrams or hidden images/info in the video above that we’re missing?

One inspired suggestion from a fan pondered what ‘apocalyptic’ events are set to take place this spring – and pointed at Brexit (29th March 2019).

29th March is at least a Friday, traditionally the day that Amazon shows are revealed, so the suggestion isn’t as out there as you might think.

Or maybe all this talk of angels and demons mean that the Easter weekend in April is more likely?

Following its release on Amazon, Good Omens will be broadcast at some point on the BBC.

Gaiman also added that the music in the new video is actually the theme tune for the series composed by David Arnold.

Advertisement

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019

Tags

All about Good Omens

Good Omens
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best TV shows 2019 (BBC, Netflix)

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Good Omens

15 books you need to read before they become TV series and movies in 2019

First look at David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens (Amazon)

When is Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens released on Amazon Prime and BBC? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

115399

On demand Amazon Prime Video guide | Is it worth the money?