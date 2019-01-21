When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What is going to happen?

Charlie Brooker and longtime collaborator Annabel Jones created something never seen before on Netflix with interactive Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch.

Advertisement

But they’re not stopping there.

2019 will see a whole new season of Black Mirror, with all-new episodes debuting slightly later than usual due to the work required on Bandersnatch.

“Doing Bandersnatch was like doing several episodes at once,” Brooker told RadioTimes.com, “so in one respect the other season five episodes are more straightforward, though they all come with their own challenges.”

Find out more about Black Mirror season five below.

When is Black Mirror season five released on Netflix?

Charlie Brooker told RadioTimes.com that season five episodes are “imminent-ish” following the release of Bandersnatch, although an official release date has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

What’s good to watch on Netflix? Closed group · 202 members Join Group

However, expect the new episodes to air at some point in 2019, with Brooker explaining that much of the filming work was completed alongside their ambitious choose-your-own-adventure movie.

“We’d already shot like, one of the episodes of season five before we did Bandersnatch,” Brooker said.

“At one point we weren’t sure whether we were going to make Bandersnatch part of season five.

“It was Netflix’s suggestion as well: ‘let’s do it as its own thing’. As it expanded and got bigger and bigger and bigger it became apparent that the way to do this was to do it as a standalone thing.”

Netflix surprised subscribers by only confirming the release date of Bandersnatch days before, but it’s unclear whether they will attempt the same trick for the rest of season five.

Is there a trailer for Black Mirror season five?

Not currently, although we will update this page whenever a new video is revealed.

Bandersnatch’s trailer was only released the day before its release, so fans could have some time to wait.

What is going to happen in Black Mirror season five?

Charlie Brooker hinted to RadioTimes.com that season five would contain “a mix” of Black Mirror’s trademark nihilistic tone and some slightly lighter episodes.

“They’re all different tones, so [doing the full series] is quite similar to Bandersnatch in that respect,” added co-showrunner Annabel Jones.

They also explained that earlier suggestions that new episodes would be more overtly political in tone may be wide of the mark.

“Last time I kept getting asked, ‘How do you do Black Mirror in a dystopian present?’ and I was saying, ‘Well I deliberately haven’t written an episode about Brexit, because you don’t know how that’s going to play out, so you’d have to wait and see, in a way.’” Brooker said.

“Because of the turnaround time that we have, we don’t want to be completely outmoded. We don’t tend to do things where we go, ‘Oh what’s happening today?’ and then write about that. So I don’t know that that’s true.”

There have been calls from some fans to return to previous Black Mirror stories with the new episodes, in particular the surprisingly uplifting episode San Junipero.

However, Brooker has sounded a note of caution when it comes to expecting any ‘sequels’.

“In terms of a sequel to San Junipero, no, certainly not in its current form – I don’t think we’d revisit those characters unless we had a really, really good reason,” Brooker told NME. “And I very much doubt that we would do that as an episode. Maybe as a graphic novel or some sort of commemorative biscuit; but we wouldn’t want to pick that apart and tinker with it, as we’d like to leave Kelly and Yorkie where they are.”

That said, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Black Mirror’s creators are keen to drop subtle references and Easter eggs linking previous episodes together. Whether this is all building to some huge revelation is unclear, but keep your eyes peeled for similar tricks when season five is released.

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror season five?

Along with everything else, the stars of Black Mirror season five have been a closely guarded secret. But we do now have one name: Miley Cyrus.

Yes, the singer and actress has been heavily rumoured to be in the new episodes. Cyrus even appeared to confirm the rumours herself in an interview with radio host Howard Stern.

“If you guess it, then I will shake my head ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” she said according to The Hollywood Reporter, before Stern told listeners that she’d confirmed the news.

She quickly backtracked, but later said mysteriously, “I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the ‘headshaking project’ we said yes to.”

Will there be any more Black Mirror choose your own adventure episodes?

Having done one interactive episode, Brooker has had plenty of ideas about what could happen next when it comes to choose your own adventure TV – but don’t expect them to feature in Black Mirror anytime soon.

“I could also see a true crime documentary where you’re sort of investigating leads… and you’re eventually killing someone,” Brooker said. “No, not really!

“There’s loads of scenarios you could think of. You could do an action thing – there’s all sorts of different genres where you could see where it would apply itself.”

The plot of Bandersnatch was closely aligned to the format, but Brooker has warned that there are issues when making interactive TV that anyone wishing to take the format on would have to deal with.

“Characters are defined by what they do. If the viewer is saying what they do, then you’ve got a sort of problem there,” he explained.

“It’s a tricky one, in that on the one level Bandersnatch allows you hopefully to sit back and sort of watch it as a piece of drama,” Brooker continued.

“On the other hand, we were also acutely aware that because this is interactive, and you need your remote control close by, you can’t ever forget that you’re there.

“When you’re watching a TV show or a film, most of the time you forget that you exist and you’re just caught up in it. In this, you’re reminded every so often, and you had to be.”

Advertisement

Read more about how Black Mirror: Bandersnatch came together by pressing ‘next’ below