New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 18th January: Star Trek – Discovery season 2

The ship embarks on a new mission under the command of temporary captain Christopher Pike of the Starship Enterprise. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 17th January: The Purge – Anarchy

The purge tradition carries on, as three groups intertwine in their fight to stay alive. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 15th January: Inception

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi about thieves who attempt to steal information from someone’s subconscious by travelling through their dreams. Watch on Netflix

Friday 11th January: Sex Education

“A socially awkward high school virgin” (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), joins forces with a “whip-smart bad girl” to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for their fellow students. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 10th January: Pacific Rim

Robots battling giant sea monsters, Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Guillermo del Toro. What more could you want of a January evening in? Watch on Netflix