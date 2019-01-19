Accessibility Links

Unpaid Fyre Festival caterer’s crowd-funding page makes $30,000 after release of Netflix documentary

Maryann Rolle, a Bahamian restaurant-owner, spent $50,000 of her own money on the event

A Bahamian restaurant-owner who spent $50,ooo of her life savings to cater for the ill-fated Fyre Festival has earned a significant portion of her money back via a crowd-funding page after Netflix’s documentary about the events was released on Friday.

Maryann Rolle’s GoFundMe page has earned over $34,000 in donations since it was set up on Monday 14th January – many of which have come after Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, a deep-dive by director Chris Smith (the man behind last year’s Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond), was released on the streaming service on Friday.

Rolle features in the film as part of a Greek chorus of people directly involved with and affected by the event, which was cancelled after it became clear that the infrastructure in place was not sufficient to hold a the luxurious music Fyre. Sadly, this realisation came after many ticket-holders had been flown to an island in the Bahamas…

“I had 10 persons working with me directly just preparing food all day and all night, 24 hours,” she said in the documentary. “I had to pay all those people. I went through about $50,000 of my savings that I could have had. They just wiped it out, and never looked back.”

You can donate to Rolle’s fundraiser here.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is streaming on Netflix NOW

All about Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

