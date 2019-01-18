Accessibility Links

  Two thirds of UK Netflix viewers say they will cancel their subscriptions if prices rise

UK Netflix subscribers have hit back at rumours that the streaming service could be set to raise prices in the UK.

In a RadioTimes.com poll of over 2000 viewers, 70 per cent said that they would be unwilling to pay more for Netflix than they already do.

That compares with 30 per cent of respondents who said that they would still subscribe to Netflix even if the price rose, saying that the service is good value for money.

Netflix announced in January that it would be raising prices in the USA and other territories including Latin America and the Caribbean.

It is the most significant Netflix price hike since the service was first launched in 2007, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed that the UK is currently unaffected.

“Price increases are specific to each country and the US increase does not influence or indicate a UK price change,” a statement from Netflix said.

A subscription in the UK currently costs between £5.99 and £9.99 per month.

In Netflix’s quarterly letter to shareholders, the streaming service explained that the price rise was as a result of continuing investment in “the Netflix experience”.

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience,” the letter said. “We want to ensure that Netflix is a good value for the money and that our entry price is affordable. We just increased our US prices for new members, as we did in Q4 in Canada and Argentine, and in Japan in Q3.”

The company revealed it now has 139 million subscribers worldwide, an increase of 29 million compared to the beginning of last year.

Netflix has said that 2019 is set to be an important year for its highest profile shows, with The Crown, Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why all making a return.

