The Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns for its second season with five Emmy Awards and a couple of Golden Globes to its name.

Advertisement

Written by Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the Amazon Prime Video original was one of the streaming service’s most impressive new shows in 2017.

It stars Rachel Brosnahan as a Jewish housewife in 1950s New York who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy when her husband unexpectedly leaves her for his secretary.

Find out everything you need to know about the series below…

When is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2 released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon has confirmed that The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season two will be released on Prime Video on 5th December 2018.

Is there a trailer for Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2?

The date confirmation arrived complete with a full trailer, recapping the events of season one and taking viewers straight back into the stunning world of 1950s New York.

What is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel about?

Gilmore Girls showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino delivered this brilliantly funny series about a Jewish housewife in 1950s New York City who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Kicking things off, Mrs Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) gives a stunning drunken performance at The Gaslight Cafe after her husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegan) leaves her for his secretary Penny Pann.

The gig launches her secret life as a comedian with the help of her agent Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein). Together they go through the highs and lows of the New York comedy scene.

In her private life, she is navigating her relationship with husband Joel – as well as taking her kids and moving back in with dad Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and mum Rose (Marin Hinkle). She’s also

What will happen in season two of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel?

So what’s going to happen? The last time we met Midge Maisel she had just delivered a triumphant act at the Gaslight Cafe, with the help of her supporter and mentor Lenny Bruce. But having offended powerful comedy agent Harry by attacking one of his most successful acts and exposing her as a fraud, was this enough to fight back against her blacklisting?

It’s also not clear what her relationship with Joel will look like in season two. In the season one finale the couple reconnected and slept together – but then Joel found out that she was secretly performing as a stand-up comic. Even worse, she was making jokes at his expense on stage. Are they still estranged – or are they mending their relationship?

And will her separate worlds finally collide?

“Certainly they will,” Brosnahan told RadioTimes.com. “And there will be tension between some of them, and some of them may end up fitting better together than anyone may have anticipated but you will definitely see the ripple effect of this giant upheaval in her life that is her stand-up comedy.

“Whenever anybody makes a decision that large it affects everyone around them and it affects everyone around them differently and that’s something we will be exploring in season two.”

She added: “She’s still very, very early on in her comedic career, but I also think that given her fairly immediate success at this even if it’s just on a small scale, she will definitely be faced with the reality in season two of what it really means to be a stand-up and to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.”

Where is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel set and filmed?

Like season one, the second season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is set in New York – but this time Midge and her family’s universe is expanding.

That involves a trip to the Catskills for an extended summer holiday, and a visit to Paris for Midge and her parents Rose and Abe Weissman as they try to save their marriage.

Much to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s surprise, they were actually able to fly to the actual city of Paris for filming, taking over a French square to create a 1950s market (with plenty of baguettes).

“Wen you work for Amazon and you say things like, ‘and then we’re going to shoot in Paris!’ and they go, ‘okay’. And you’re like – I guess we’re going to Paris!” Sherman-Palladino joked, while her husband and writing partner added: “If you say that to Warner Brothers they go: ‘Can you shoot Paris in Burbank [California]?'”

Will there be a third season of Mrs Maisel?

Yes: the drama was renewed in May 2018, before the release of the second season.

Brosnahan also revealed that showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino had a three-season masterplan from day one.

“Before we started the first season she told me what she wanted the first three seasons to look like, so I’ve always known approximately what her ideal first three seasons look like,” she said. “So far so good!”

And as for where Midge Maisel eventually ends up? It turns out that Sherman-Palladino has it all mapped out.

“Amy once said something to me that I have held so closely because I think it informs so much about this character,” Brosnahan explained. “That one day, Midge will be maybe in her 80s living in a penthouse apartment on Park Avenue with 12 poodles, and she’ll be wildly successful, obviously – but she will always look back on the day before Joel left her as the happiest day of her life.”

Why’s that?

“I suppose it’s a comment on that idea that in some ways, ignorance is bliss,” Brosnahan said. “She’s grown so much and changed so much and accomplished incredible things, but she will always look back on that moment, when everything was simple and perfect, as the happiest moment of her life.

Advertisement

“And that doesn’t mean that she won’t be fulfilled in other ways – but I thought that told me everything I needed to know before I shot the show.”