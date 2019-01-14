New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 11th January: Sex Education

“A socially awkward high school virgin” (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), joins forces with a “whip-smart bad girl” to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for their fellow students. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 10th January: Pacific Rim

Robots battling giant sea monsters, Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Guillermo del Toro. What more could you want of a January evening in? Watch on Netflix

Friday 4th January: Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

The Japanese organisational expert helps people sort their lives out. It’s a satisfying watch that might also help you get your act together in 2019… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 2nd January 2019: Comedians of the World

47 comedians, seven different languages, one stand-up special. I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommett and The Mash Report’s Nish Kumar and Ellie Taylor represent the UK. Beat the January blues with a smile. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 1st January 2019: A Series of Unfortunate Events season three

Neil Patrick Harris returns for one final instalment of the bleak and brilliant adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s novels. Watch on Netflix