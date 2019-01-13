New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now
From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.
- Everything coming to Netflix in January 2019
- Netflix in 2019: what are the biggest shows released this year?
With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…
- Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs
- Top Netflix TV series
- Top 50 Netflix movies
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here
Friday 11th January: Sex Education
“A socially awkward high school virgin” (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), joins forces with a “whip-smart bad girl” to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for their fellow students. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 10th January: Pacific Rim
Robots battling giant sea monsters, Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Guillermo del Toro. What more could you want of a January evening in? Watch on Netflix
Friday 4th January: Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
The Japanese organisational expert helps people sort their lives out. It’s a satisfying watch that might also help you get your act together in 2019… Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 2nd January 2019: Comedians of the World
47 comedians, seven different languages, one stand-up special. I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommett and The Mash Report’s Nish Kumar and Ellie Taylor represent the UK. Beat the January blues with a smile. Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 1st January 2019: A Series of Unfortunate Events season three
Neil Patrick Harris returns for one final instalment of the bleak and brilliant adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s novels. Watch on Netflix