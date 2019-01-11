Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Jeremy Clarkson returns to the spot where he was held at gunpoint during Top Gear filming

Jeremy Clarkson returns to the spot where he was held at gunpoint during Top Gear filming

The Grand Tour series three will see Clarkson return to the same place in Detroit where he crossed paths with gang members over 20 years ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Jeremy Clarkson attends The Sun Military Awards at The Guildhall on December 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Fans of Top Gear and The Grand Tour will know that Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond have a bit of a habit of getting themselves into sticky situations.

Advertisement

Now, Clarkson has revealed that he was held up at gun point in Detroit while filming Top Gear back in 1997 — but managed to talk his way out of it.

“Somebody held a gun against my head in Detroit,” the presenter said. “It’s a long, complicated story but we were trying to do some filming and some people thought we were trespassing on their turf… It was pretty nasty.”

Clarkson, who was dismissed from his BBC Top Gear presenting gig back in 2015, returns to Detroit for the first episode of Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour series three, visiting the same spot where the altercation took place over 20 years ago.

“This time [visiting Detroit], 100 yards from where that happened, I was having dumplings in a goose broth,” the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? presenter told The Mirror.

The Grand Tour series three (Amazon Prime Video)
The Grand Tour series three (Amazon Prime Video)

“Jeremy was filming in a ruined railway station,” an insider told the newspaper, “but [he] was warned by cops not to go inside as there were warring gang factions operating.

“But he ignored the advice and was surrounded by gangs. Thankfully, he talked himself out of the situation.”

Advertisement

The third season of The Grand Tour will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 18th January

Tags

All about Top Gear

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Jeremy Clarkson attends The Sun Military Awards at The Guildhall on December 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Who wants to be a millionaire - Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson: “If I ran the BBC, it would be better”

GLOBES

Olivia Colman and Richard Madden lead British winners at Golden Globe Awards

Bodyguard, Melrose (BBC, Sky)

Golden Globe Awards 2019: nominations in full

Who wants to be a millionaire - Jeremy Clarkson

When is Who Wants to Be A Millionaire on TV?