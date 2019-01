New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 4th January: Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

The Japanese organisational expert helps people sort their lives out. It’s a satisfying watch that might also help you get your act together in 2019… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 2nd January 2019: Comedians of the World

47 comedians, seven different languages, one stand-up special. I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommett and The Mash Report’s Nish Kumar and Ellie Taylor represent the UK. Beat the January blues with a smile. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 1st January 2019: A Series of Unfortunate Events season three

Neil Patrick Harris returns for one final instalment of the bleak and brilliant adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s novels. Watch on Netflix