Netflix reveals Stranger Things 3 release date – with some intriguing hints about what's to come

A new video may have just teased some major plot points of the show's third season

Stranger Things eleven

Prepare to have your world turned Upside Down. Netflix has finally revealed the release date of Stranger Things 3: 4 July 2019, which may distract some Americans from their Independence Day celebrations.

Alongside the announcement, the retro horror drama also dropped a few hints at what’s to come. Firstly, there’s this poster promising “one summer can change everything”.

Not only does the image show the gang of Hawkins kids (with Eleven and Mike holding hands) watching some Independence Day fireworks, but we can also see some ominous red vines creeping up on them.

But more interesting is this video from Netflix, showing footage of annual US TV stalwart Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ringing in the year 1985 – when the new season is set – intercut with shots of an old-school green-on-black computer screen.

And it’s here we can see the cryptic phrases “WHEN BLUE AND YELLOW MEET IN THE WEST”, alongside mentions of “Lynx Corp” and the programme “SilverCatFeeds.exe”

What exactly these phrases mean will no doubt be the subject of much speculation, but we can already guess they’re not a good omen.

Stranger Things 3 will be released 4 July 2019

This article was originally published on 2 January 2019

