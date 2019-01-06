Classic Doctor Who is back on Twitch – here’s how to watch

Missing Doctor Who already? Twitch has the answer: more than 500 classic episodes streaming online for free.

Advertisement

Gaming and video streaming service Twitch has become a mecca for classic Doctor Who fans, after the site hosted the first video marathon in 2018.

Now it’s back, and the episodes are already in full swing, with the first episodes streamed on Saturday 5th January 2019.

The marathon includes adventures featuring the first seven Doctors, from 1963’s An Unearthly Child to 1989’s Survival, from the first 26 series of Doctor Who.

How to watch classic Doctor Who on Twitch

Episodes will run from 5th January until 25th January, with 11 to 12 hours of new episodes every day. The episodes will be repeated every day, meaning nothing but Doctor Who 24 hours a day. Check the full schedule below.

It’s easy to watch: just click ‘watch now’ via this link and the video will start. There is also the option to comment and chat live with other viewers during the streaming, and see how many other people are watching.

With no new Doctor Who series until 2020, fans are clearly keen for something to fill the void.

So there's going to be another livestream of Classic #DoctorWho on Twitch. I'm going to try and watch this one. I only caught a couple of stories last time, and I didn't take part in the chat. I've heard that part was good fun. — Newbunkle (@Newbunkle) January 3, 2019

Omg Classic Doctor Who is back on Twitch! I love this so much. — Quarico (@Quarico) January 6, 2019

Classic Doctor Who on Twitch – full schedule

Schedule begins at 6pm GMT / 10AM PT each day

5th January – Classic Doctor Who Day 1

An Unearthly Child

The Daleks

The Edge Of Destruction

The Keys Of Marinus

The Aztecs

The Sensorites (Eps 1-4)

6th January – Classic Doctor Who Day 2

The Sensorites (Eps 5-6)

Planet Of Giants

The Dalek Invasion Of Earth

The Rescue

The Romans

The Web Planet

The Space Museum

7th January – Classic Doctor Who Day 3

The Chase

The Time Meddler

The Ark

The Gunfighters

The War Machines

Tomb Of The Cybermen (2nd Doctor Start!)

Enemy of the World (Ep 1)

8th January – Classic Doctor Who Day 4

Enemy of the World (Eps 2-6)

The Web Of Fear

The Dominators

The Mind Robber

The Krotons

The Seeds Of Death (Eps 1-2)

9th January – Classic Doctor Who Day 5

The Seeds Of Death (Eps 3-6)

The War Games

Spearhead From Space (3rd Doctor Start!)

The Silurians

The Ambassadors Of Death (Eps 1-2)

10th January – Classic Doctor Who Day 6

The Ambassadors Of Death (Eps 3-7)

Inferno

Terror Of The Autons

The Mind Of Evil

The Claws Of Axos

Colony In Space (Ep 1)

11th January – Classic Doctor Who Day 7

Colony In Space (Eps 2-6)

The Daemons

The Curse Of Peladon

The Sea Devils

The Mutants

The Time Monster (Ep 1)

Advertisement

Further dates and episodes to be confirmed