When is The Crown season 3 on Netflix? Who is in the cast, and what is going to happen?

Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in series three of Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown.

After much speculation, it was announced back in October that Broadchurch star Colman would be taking on the role of the Queen.

Following Foy’s Emmy best actress win for her role in the Netflix drama, expectation is high for Colman’s performance.

And, after a prolonged search, Tobias Menzies joined the ranks in March 2018 as Prince Phillip. With Claire Foy and Matt Smith now gone, the drama is about to move into a new era…

Find out everything we know about The Crown series three below.

When is The Crown season three released on Netflix?

As production has been delayed due to the re-shuffling of the cast, it appears unlikely that we will see the new episodes before 2019. The good news, however, is that series three and four are being shot back to back, so it’s unlikely that we’ll have such a long wait before the subsequent series arrives.

While series one was released in November 2016 and series two in December 2017 – just in time for Christmas – Netflix was anticipating a longer break in between series two and three.

Filming only began in July 2018, after producers confirmed the new cast, and currently The Crown series three is expected to air in 2019. However, as stated above, Netflix typically records multiple series back to back, meaning subscribers shouldn’t have to wait two more years before series four is released.

The Crown series one and two of course are still available to watch on Netflix this Christmas.

What is going to happen?

The third and fourth series will span the years 1964-76, with series one and two having covered the early years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, from 1947-63.

Show-runner Peter Morgan is not giving anything away just yet, but history tells us that series three, if it does indeed take us from ’64-’70, will see the monarch cultivating her steadiest relationship with a Prime Minister yet in Harold Wilson, who served as head of the British government during this period.

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2017, producer Suzanne Mackie said that the new season would also see the introduction of Charles’ second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.

It should also cover the decolonisation of Africa and the Caribbean, the birth of Prince Edward (March 1964), and Prince Charles’ movement into the public eye following his coronation as the Prince of Wales in 1969.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not. However, Netflix has released a first look at Colman as the Queen in the picture below.

Netflix followed this up with images of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Lord Snowden.

A first look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip was released on 28th August.

Who is in the cast?

The Queen Olivia Colman was the first new cast member announced – she will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

She told RadioTimes.com about the moment when she knew she was in the running for the role.

“I got a phone call from my agent when I was in a car [telling her that she had been asked to meet with director Peter Morgan],” she said. “I think I had fairly recently finished watching the first series, which I think I had done in about three nights – and so I was very excited. My agent was trying to be subtle, not knowing who was in the car with me and she went, ‘It’s something about a tiara’, and I went, ‘Oh, it’s The Crown!'”

Check out the full interview below.

Prince Phillip In late March 2018, it was announced that Outlander star Tobias Menzies would be filling the role of Prince Phillip, after much speculation (it was initially rumoured that Paul Bettany was in line to replace Matt Smith).

Princess Margaret Veteran actress Helena Bonham Carter will take on the role of Princess Margaret in series three, after Netflix confirmed the long-rumoured casting.

In January 2018, Vanessa Kirby, the actress who played Margaret in the first two series, shared an Instagram picture with Bonham Carter along with the caption “honoured”. She tagged The Crown’s official Instagram account, too.

Line of Duty star Jason Watkins meanwhile will play Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Call the Midwife actor Erin Doherty has taken the role of Princess Anne.

Prince Charles The Durrells star Josh O’Connor has been confirmed as the actor to play Prince Charles in what is set to be a key period in the Prince of Wales’s history. O’Connor joked he had “the ears for the part”.

The Queen Mother meanwhile will be played by Marion Bailey.

Camilla Shand (now known as Camilla Parker-Bowles, or the Duchess of Cornwall) In October 2018, Netflix confirmed that Call the Midwife star Emerald Fennell would play the key role of Camilla Shand – Prince Charles’ future wife.

“I’m absolutely over the moon and completely terrified to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown,” Fennell said, adding cheekily, “I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl hair cut.”

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance will be appearing in The Crown too, although his role is as-yet unconfirmed. Rumour has it however that he will play Prince Charles’ favourite great-uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten…

Of course, that still leaves plenty of other empty roles: we’ll be keeping this page updated with the announcements as they come in.

Actor Alex Jennings, who played the Duke of Windsor in series one and two, has already admitted that he will find it difficult to watch his successor in the role.

“I would love to have been involved in my story in The Crown, to have done the whole arc up until the Duke of Windsor’s end,” he told RadioTimes.com.

How similar do the new cast of The Crown look to the actual royals?

While Colman will be familiar to British drama fans, it’s striking just how similar she appears to Queen Elizabeth II in her first official photo in costume.

And she’s not the only one: looking back at photos from the time, we can see that the new cast could well be very suited to their roles. Check out the comparisons here.