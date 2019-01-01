New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Thursday 20th December: Springsteen on Broadway

The Boss brings his autobiographical stage show to Netflix. Watch now

Wednesday 19th December: The Innocent Man

Netflix’s latest true crime series has a lot to live up to. After all, the last major true crime release in December was Making a Murderer. This six-part series focuses on two murders that shocked a small town in Oklahoma during the 1980s. The story gained national attention after thriller writer John Grisham wrote his best-selling non-fiction book, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th December: Roma

Alfonso Cuaron’s beautiful, heart-wrenching masterpiece is now available to stream. Watch it on the biggest screen you have before the awards nominations roll in. Watch on Netflix

Friday 14th December: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special

Time to bundle up with a dark midwinter tale of delight and devilry: season one of Netflix’s Sabrina has been a charm, and this is the extra tinsel to top it all off. Perfect for when the temperature drops… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 13th December: The Big Lebowski

A 1990s slacker classic from the Coen brothers, but that’s just, like, my opinion, man. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 12th December: The Holiday

A Christmas rom-com classic following Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as they swap houses – and find love. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 11th December: Neo Yokio – Pink Christmas

Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig’s bizarre, star-studded anime is back for a special holiday episode. Watch on Netflix

Monday 10th December: Mowgli – Legend of the Jungle

Andy Serkis’ big-budget live-action take on The Jungle Book, featuring voice talent such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale. Watch on Netflix