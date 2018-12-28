Netflix Christmas 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this December

On the lookout for something to watch this Christmas? Netflix has got you covered.

From cheesy holiday fare like The Princess Switch to Oscar material Roma and would-be blockbuster Mowgli, the streaming service has covered all the bases as we head towards the latter stages of the year.

Plus, there’s some exciting one-off Christmas specials on the way from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Nailed It! and Neo Yokio.

Check out everything that’s coming to Netflix this Christmas below.

New Netflix Christmas movies out now

The Holiday Calendar

An appropriately schmaltzy Christmas romcom about a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that seems to be pointing her towards the love of her life. Watch on Netflix

The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story. Watch on Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell stars as Santa Claus in this new Christmas flick. Watch on Netflix

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Netflix’s supremely cheesy, under-the-radar hit is back for a sequel – and a royal wedding. Watch on Netflix

Other shows and movies released on Netflix in December 2018

Saturday 1st December

Training Day Do you like to get wet? You can fill your boots in this thriller about a rookie narcotics officer (Ethan Hawke) who gets partnered up with a rogue detective (Denzel Washington)

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager A documentary about the life and times of the late England football manager

Syriana George Clooney and Matt Damon take on the oil industry

Friday 7th December

Mowgli Andy Serkis’ big-budget live-action take on The Jungle Book, featuring voice talent such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale

Dumplin’ Comedy film about the plus-sized daughter of a former beauty pageant queen who signs up for a teen pageant. Starring Jennifer Aniston

Neo Yokio: Christmas Special Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig’s bizarre, star-studded anime is back for a special holiday episode

Nailed it! Holiday Christmas edition of the baking show for people who are bad at baking

Dogs of Berlin New German crime drama following the investigation into the murder of a famous Turkish-German football player

About a Boy Hugh Grant becomes an unlikely father-figure for young Nicholas Hoult

The 40-year-old Virgin Judd Apatow’s first major comedy hit made stars of Steve Carrell, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen

The Big Lebowski A 1990s slacker classic from the Coen brothers, but that’s just, like, my opinion, man

The Holiday A Christmas rom-com classic following Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as they swap houses – and find love

The American Meme A new documentary about social media stars which Variety calls “an essential snapshot of the voyeuristic parasitic American fishbowl”, so, yeah, it sounds fun

Sunday 9th December

A Monster Calls A heartbreaking family drama about a boy who seeks the help of a tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) as he attempts to cope with his mother’s terminal illness

Friday 14th December

Roma Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical new film, which has been tipped for Oscar glory

Fuller House: season 4 New episodes of the classic sitcom spin-off

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale A special Christmas episode, which will be centred around the Church of Night’s solstice celebrations

The Innocent Man Netflix’s latest true crime series has a lot to live up to. After all, the last major true crime release in December was Making a Murderer. This six-part series focuses on two murders that shocked a small town in Oklahoma during the 1980s. The story gained national attention after thriller writer John Grisham wrote his best-selling non-fiction book, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town.

Sunday 16th December

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway The Boss brings his autobiographical stage show to Netflix

Tuesday 18th December

Ellen DeGeneres stand-up special Ellen’s first stand-up special in 15 years

Friday 21st December

Bird Box Post-apocalyptic horror flick from The Night Manager director Susanne Bier

Wednesday 26th December

You Thriller series about a sociopathic New Yorker who exploits technology to win the heart of the girl he is stalking

Friday 28th December

Black Mirror? Nothing promised here, but the rumours are swirling that we could be seeing a surprise Black Mirror release before the end of the year. Watch this space…