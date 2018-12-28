The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next binge watch? You’ve come to the right place.

Netflix is adding new Original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now. Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Updated 20th December 2018

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly. Watch on Netflix

Pride and Prejudice

Yes, the Pride and Prejudice, the one with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, the one that cannot fail to make you smile on a sneaky sick day, rainy Sunday or Christmas holiday. Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker’s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…

The fourth season features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. What does the future hold for season five? So much mystery surrounds it, not least the release date for the mysterious standalone film ‘Bandersnatch’… Watch on Netflix

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the huge archive of classic Monty Python comedy now on Netflix. The cult TV series went on to inspire generations of comedians. Sure, it’s a serious and at times sinister world, but if you ever need to feel just a little bit silly, this is the place to go. Watch on Netflix

The Crown

Reportedly the most expensive television programme that Netflix has ever made, this sumptuous royal drama charts the rise of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to monarch alongside her husband Prince Philip. An all-star cast is led by Claire Foy and Matt Smith – but not for much longer. After season two, the production resets, with a new cast and a new time period. All hail Olivia Colman – just not until 2019… Watch on Netflix

GLOW

Towards the end of its first season, we saw that this comedy about a (real) 1980s TV wrestling show might be something special. Yes, the slapstick in leotards is endlessly fun, but GLOW is brilliant at teasing out the vulnerabilities of its characters and the power dynamics between them. The serious moments pack a big punch, more so in the even better second run. Watch on Netflix

Queer Eye

An all new Fab Five and a feel-good heart that most broadcasters could only dream of, Netflix struck gold with its reboot of Queer Eye. The series has already found a loyal fan base, even including people who never watched the original, and season two is just as joyous as the first. Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things

There’s a reason why everyone’s talking about it; this brilliantly scary horror series following four normal 1980s kids and one telekinetic super-girl is packed with heart. And an inter-dimensional monster that walks through walls. Oh, and an unmissable soundtrack too. Season two was the most anticipated launch on Netflix ever, and there’s more to come… Watch on Netflix

Peaky Blinders

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That’s quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades, and performances that cut through all the usual period dross. Three series are on Netflix, and the fourth will be released soon now it has aired on the BBC. Watch on Netflix