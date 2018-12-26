Accessibility Links

Is Curb Your Enthusiasm on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the cult sitcom

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Larry David attends the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 premiere at SVA Theater on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a cult sensation both in the US and in the UK. It has won two Emmy Awards and has been nominate for 5 Golden Globes. The ninth series aired in October 2017, and production for the tenth series will start later this year.

The series follows Seinfield’s Larry David, who plays as a fictionalised version of himself. It presents his life as a semi-retired television writer and producer who lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), his best friend and manager, Jeff (Jeff Garlin), and Jeff’s wife, Susie (Susie Essman).

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM - Series 7, Episode 10 "Seinfeld"

Dialogue is often improvised in the show, which explores the daily life of these characters and the faux pas that David makes due to his problems with social conventions and expectations.

It is broadcast by HBO in the UK and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Atlantic or NOW TV.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the cult show, it is not currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

All about Curb Your Enthusiasm

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

