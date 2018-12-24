The biggest TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2019

2018 was an odd year for Amazon Prime Video. It dropped two of its most high profile shows to date – The Romanoffs, Matthew Wiener’s expensive Mad Men follow-up, and Homecoming, Julia Roberts’ first starring TV role – yet it still feels like their biggest shows are flying under the radar.

Homecoming may have brought critical adoration and awards nominations, but like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel before it, it’s hard to know whether anyone is actually tuning in to these ‘landmark’ series.

Only Amazon know that answer for sure, but the shows scheduled for 2019 may become the series that really get subscribers talking.

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved novel Good Omens is finally coming to screen with a fantastic cast, while hacker drama Mr Robot comes to an end with its fourth and final season.

Find out everything you need to know about the new and returning shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2019 below.

Good Omens – release date expected early 2019

A six-episode sci-fi series from Neil Gaiman, based on his novel of the same name with Terry Pratchett. The apocalypse is coming, and humanity is doomed – but an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) team up in order to try and sabotage the end of the world… Read more about Good Omens on Amazon here

Yes, Clarkson, Hammond and May roll on with another globetrotting series. There was talk that this would be the last in Amazon’s mega-deal with the former Top Gear trio, but The Grand Tour will be back for a fourth – and very different – series. Find out more about The Grand Tour series three here

Maradona – release date tbc

A series based on the life of the legendary Argentinean footballer. Yes, that infamous “hand of god” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup will definitely be on the agenda.

Mr Robot season 4 – release date tbc

After taking a year off to work on Homecoming, visionary director Sam Esmail is back for the final season of the Rami Malek-led hacker drama.

American Gods season 2 – release date Monday 11th March 2019

The House on the Rock. What Season 1 #AmericanGods was leading up to. Now Season 2 is happening. Watch this! You'll be able to see it all in 2019 on @STARZ in the US, and Amazon Prime Video in the rest of the world. @AmericanGodsSTZ @GodsOnAmazon pic.twitter.com/ILShexh3kK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 30, 2018

Neil Gaiman’s other series, a gloriously surreal version of reality based on the concept that immigrants to America over thousands of years have brought their gods with them, returns with new show-runner, Jesse Alexander. Read more about American Gods season 2

Jack Ryan season 2 – release date tbc

John Krasinski may be an unlikely action hero, but he’s perfect for the titular role here as a CIA analyst who is thrust out in the field. Season 2 will see him head to South America to “confront the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime”.

Vikings season 6 – release date tbc

The cult historical drama will return for another round, adding Russian star Danila Kozlovsky as Oleg of Novgorod, an east-European viking.

Bosch season 5 – release date tbc

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) will return for 10 more episodes, which will see him investigate the murder of an attorney on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD.

Transparent season 5 – release date tbc

Not for the first time in recent memory, a major series will return for its final series without its lead, after sexual harassment allegations surfaced. Jeffrey Tambor has quit the show, so the Pfefferman family will have to carry on without its matriarch…

Is Lord of the Rings coming to Amazon in 2019?

This is Amazon’s biggest deal to date, but it’s set to be a long time before viewers return to Middle-earth. The series has show-runners and a reportedly $1 billion budget, but as yet there is no cast attached to the Prime Video series. Execs have suggested that the series will not be released until at least 2020, but it could be even later than that…