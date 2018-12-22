The best TV shows coming to Netflix in 2019

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Rick and Morty are all expected to return this year, alongside some of the more reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, like Turn Up Charlie, fronted by Idris Elba, and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

The Crown season 3 – release date expected autumn/winter 2019

A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s. Read more about The Crown series three here

Stranger Things 3 – release date expected summer 2019

After an extended break, we’re more than ready for a return to Hawkins, Indiana. Season two wrapped things up in a neat little bow, but the Mind Flayer hovering above the high school in the Upside Down was rather ominous. We reckon there’s more supernatural mischief afoot – let’s hope they give poor Will a rest this time out. Read more about Stranger Thing season three here

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 – release date 5th April 2018

Sabrina is set to embrace her witchy side in season two, with a new platinum blonde ‘do to boot. We’re expecting big things. Read more about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season two here

Rick and Morty season 4 – release date expected late 2019

This one is a sublet from Adult Swim in the US, who recently picked the series up for a further 70 (!) episodes. Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are unpredictable at the best of times, but as the show has been in production for a while now, we hope to see season four by the end of the year.

Nightflyers – release date tbc

The space voyage sci-fi horror series – based on George RR Martin’s novella of the same name – is being made by US broadcaster Syfy, but will also be available to viewers in UK and Ireland on Netflix.

Sex Education – release date Friday 11th January 2019

“A socially awkward high school virgin” (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), joins forces with a “whip-smart bad girl” to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for their fellow students.

13 Reasons Why season 3 – release date tbc

The controversial teen suicide drama is coming back, for better or worse, after season two saw the rest of the cast explore life without Hannah Baker.

Ozark season 3 – release date expected Autumn 2019

Marty Byrde and his family are staying put in the Ozarks, and Wendy is really growing into her role as the bad guy… This can’t go well. Read more about Ozark season three here

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 – release date 1st January 2019

Lemony Snicket’s story comes to an end. This year, Neil Patrick Harris is joined by Girls and Get Out star Allison Williams.

Mindhunter season 2 – release date tbc

David Fincher’s serial killer drama, which hones in on the birth of criminal profiling at the FBI in the 1970s, will delve into the minds of more heinous, real-life serial killers when it returns later in the year.

The Central Park 5 – release date tbc

The first TV series from Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle In Time, Selma) tells the true story of five Harlem teenagers who were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City in 1989. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast which includes Felicity Huffman, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Michael K Williams.

Lucifer season 4 – release date TBC

After an incredible fan campaign, the supernatural drama has been picked up by Netflix for a fourth season, following its cancellation by US network Fox.

The Umbrella Academy – release date 15th February 2019

This series, about the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes who get together to find out the cause of their father’s mysterious death, was adapted from a graphic novel written by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. It stars Ellen Page, Mary J Blige and Tom Hopper.

Our Planet – release date 5th April 2019

A new eight-part, David Attenborough-narrated documentary series from the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

Turn Up Charlie – release date tbc

Idris Elba produces and stars in this comedy series about a struggling DJ who becomes a reluctant childminder to his best friend’s troublesome daughter.

Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) – release date expected October 2019

A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B.

GLOW season 3 – release date expected June 2019

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are headed to Vegas to put on a live stage show. This should be interesting…

After Life – release date tbc

Ricky Gervais’ first TV series since the Derek sees him play a grieving widower who vows to do and say whatever he likes for the rest of his life. It will also star Game of Thrones’ David Bradley and Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey).

What/If – release date expected late 2019

A 10-episode drama series led by Bridget Jones herself, Renée Zelwegger, produced by Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. According to Netflix, it’s about “the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence – release date tbc

Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name.