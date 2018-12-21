The Last Kingdom series 3 confirmed – historical drama to air exclusively on Netflix
A new series of the historical drama, which previously aired on BBC2 as well as Netflix, will now be released globally on Netflix later this year
For a while it looked like all hope was lost for The Last Kingdom.
After two series of the historical drama aired on BBC2, it looked like that could be the end of King Alfred and Uhtred after news about series three went strangely quiet.
But it’s now been announced that Netflix – who co-produced the second series alongside the BBC – has galloped in. A third series has been confirmed, which will air globally on the streaming platform later this year.
UPDATE: The Last Kingdom season three will be released on Netflix on Monday 19 November 2018. Read more here
Alongside a video of actor Alexander Dreymon who plays Uhtred, the official Last Kingdom Twitter account revealed that “season 3 is in production, and will be coming to Netflix worldwide later this year!”
ARSELINGS! Alexander Dreymon, your very own Uhtred son of Uhtred, has some exciting news for you…#TheLastKingdom season 3 is in production, and will be coming to Netflix worldwide later this year! pic.twitter.com/g7MJuXNS5I
— The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) April 4, 2018
If that wasn’t good enough news, they also revealed that series two of The Last Kingdom will be coming to Netflix on 18th April. Currently only series one is available on the streaming service.
The second series of the adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon stories saw Uhtred beginning his voyage north to avenge the death of Earl Ragnar and to recapture his ancestral lands at Bebbanburg, while King Alfred attempted to unite the kingdoms of England.
Watch this space to see what’s going to be in store for series three.