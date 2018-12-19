Top 15 kids movies on Amazon

It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

From Will Ferrell’s joyful Christmas classic Elf to Paddington’s 1 & 2 and ET, we’ve found some of the best kids’ movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Best of all, every movie here will work for both parents and children alike, so either leave the kids to it or join in with them.

Check out our list of the best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video below.

Steven Spielberg’s heart-warming classic about a boy who befriends an alien, and must attempt to safeguard his passage back to his home planet.

Two delightful, beautifully shot tales of a kind young Peruvian bear who finds his way to London. Look out for Hugh Grant’s brilliant performance as the baddie in the sequel.

Steve Carrell voices supervillian Gru, who is planning a massive heist with the help of his now iconic yellow minions. Naturally, it doesn’t quite go to plan…

First made by the BBC for Christmas, this animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson children’s book works any time of the year.

Before there was Blue Planet, there was Free Willy. Boy and captive killer whale form a special bond in this 1993 children’s adventure.

Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg lend their voices to this cartoon set in Count Dracula’s five-stake resort.

There’s no place like Prime to watch this timeless musical adventure.

Emma Thompson stars as a creepy, supernatural nanny who works her magic on a group of seven ill-behaved children.

Author EB White’s classic animal fable gets the full Babe treatment in this warm, live-action family fantasy.

The Dr Seuss classic is brought to life by Mike Myers in a cat costume…

Ideal for older children, this is a wonderful adaptation of the fantasy novel by Patrick Ness. Liam Neeson, Felicity Jones and Sigourney Weaver feature alongside young star Lewis MacDougall.

Johnny Depp is a strange chameleon in this animated western comedy.

British studio Aardman Animations (best known for Wallace and Gromit) are back with this comedy set at the dawn of time, featuring the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Timothy Spall.

The modern Christmas movie that’s proved a huge hit with kids and adults alike is currently only available to watch on Amazon in the UK.

