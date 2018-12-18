The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas 2018

‘Tis the season to put your feet up and binge your way through several seasons of your favourite TV shows.

Thankfully, Amazon Prime Video has a ton of great shows that aren’t available anywhere else, like 1990s classics Seinfeld and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, to name just a couple.

And what of Amazon’s big budget original The Grand Tour? Well despite its first two seasons streaming over the Christmas period, this time round the show will be a little… late. Season three will not be released until 19th January 2019. Who needs Clarkson & co at Christmas anyway?

Check out all the best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this festive period below

Buffy The Vampire Slayer & Angel

The collected tales of vampire-slaying superhero Buffy and vampire-with-a-soul Angel are now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. That’s 12 seasons of 22 episodes each (7 for Buffy; 5 for Angel) of sharp dialogue, heartfelt moments and lots of action. Watch on Amazon

Parks and Recreation

One of the warmest, cosiest sitcoms to have graced our screens since the turn of the millennium. Originally created as an offshoot of the US Office, this dramedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur focused on the efforts of a small branch of government in the fictional town of Pawnee, Illinois, and one dogged, well-meaning politician, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). It launched the careers of Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza along the way… Watch on Amazon

The Americans

The story of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, a married couple in Washington, DC in the early 1980s who are actually active Russian spies, came to an end in the US last year to widespread critical acclaim. It’s a fine balance of detailed marital drama and razor-edged espionage. Watch on Amazon

Homecoming

A delirious and eerie psychological thriller series from Mr Robot’s Sam Esmail, and an entity very much of its era: a web-based TV series led by a movie star, adapted from a podcast. Julia Roberts stars as Heidi, a social worker embroiled in a shady programme which purports to aid returning military veterans with re-immersion into society. Watch on Amazon

Forever

Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph lead this pleasant, mixed bag of a series about a bored married couple, which reveals much grander intentions in the closing moments of its second episode (let’s just say that if the first episode doesn’t excite you, the rest of the series might). Watch on Amazon

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan lead this time-travelling romance about a WWII nurse who gets transported back in time to 18th century Scotland, where she strikes up an affair with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. Watch on Amazon

The Office (US version)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its own existence with well drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, played by Rainn Wilson. It went on a little longer than it should have, but the golden years (seasons 2-5) are here to be savoured. Watch on Amazon

Seinfeld

Probably the most influential sitcom of all time, thanks to brilliant collaboration between Larry David (who went on to create another comedy classic, Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Jerry Seinfeld. Re-live some of your favourite moments, like the no masturbation contest, Jerry’s puffy shirt and Elaine’s dancing. Watch on Amazon

Catastrophe

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney co-write this comedy about a holiday fling that leads to an unplanned pregnancy, and all of the fallout that this entails. All three seasons are available to stream – and as the fourth is set to debut in the new year, it’s a good time to catch up. Watch on Amazon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

A cult US anime hit from Nickelodeon about a young “Airbender” called Aang, the last in a line of supernaturally gifted humans that has the ability to manipulate the air. Watch on Amazon

Scrubs

A medical sitcom that was predominantly funny, and heartbreaking when it needed to be. Zach Braff leads the cast as JD, an awkward junior doctor with an inner monologue. Watch on Amazon

Grey’s Anatomy

The long-running medical drama has seen its fair share of cast turnover over the course of its 15-season run, but remarkably it has managed to hold on to its eponymous lead, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Seasons 1-14, which feature Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh and Katherine Heigl, are streaming now. Watch on Amazon