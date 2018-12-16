Ozark season 3 on Netflix – when will it air, who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen?

You may have just finished Ozark season 2, but we’re already looking ahead to the future of the Byrde family.

Season two saw Marty and Wendy get their hands far dirtier than ever before – and it looks like the downward spiral is set to continue for a few years yet, if director and star Jason Bateman has anything to do with it.

*Warning: major spoilers for season two*

Is Ozark coming back for season three?

Updated 10th October

Yes! Jason Bateman confirmed on Twitter that the show will be coming back for a 10-episode third season.

“I’m happy for me, but concerned for Marty,” he wrote, “it’s official OZARK 3 is on its way”.

I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty – it's official OZARK 3 is on its way. pic.twitter.com/xeGXZxfrjB — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 10, 2018

No details have been released as yet, but that won’t stop us from speculating…

What could season three be about?

Marty Byrde and his family got further entangled in criminal enterprise in season two, meaning that there’s plenty of story left to explore in future seasons.

The finale saw the opening of Marty’s giant casino boat, which he will use to launder hundreds of millions of dollars for the Mexican drug cartel. This will likely be the primary focus of season three, as the Byrdes gets their biggest operation yet up and running.

There are also plenty of loose ends that need tying up, as a LOT of blood was shed across the course of season two.

Cade Langmore was shot down by a mysterious gunman, and there are plenty of people who wanted him dead that could have ordered the killing, including his daughter Ruth, his nephew Wyatt and Marty. Cade had also just murdered officer Roy Petty, meaning that the Feds will likely have even greater cause to get to the bottom of what’s going down in the Ozarks.

Plus, Marty murdered Pastor Mason Young – a crime which, unlike everything that has come before it, he will be unable to distance himself from – in order to save Wendy. They incinerated his body, but it’s likely that won’t be the last we hear of it. The Byrdes arranged for Darlene Snell (who had recently killed her husband Jacob) to adopt his baby, leaving him in incredibly dangerous hands.

But the major surprise of season three was seeing Wendy relish her involvement in Marty’s money laundering, and ultimately usurping him by creating a direct communications link with the cartel via lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), and refusing to flee to Australia as he had planned. It is likely that we’ll see this power play between the two mixed-up parents developing in season three.

Oh, and there’s the small matter of Marty’s burgeoning affair with Rachel…

