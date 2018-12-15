The best Christmas movies on Netflix

Netflix is seriously getting into the holiday spirit with a host of new Christmas movies.

2018 film releases including switcharoo comedy The Princess Switch starring Vanessa Hudgens and family film The Christmas Chronicles with Kurt Russell.

The new movies join a host of classic Christmas flicks already available to watch on Netflix.

Check out all the best Christmas movies available on Netflix now.

The Holiday Calendar

An appropriately schmaltzy Christmas romcom about a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that seems to be pointing her towards the love of her life. Watch on Netflix

The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story. Watch on Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell stars as Santa Claus in this new Christmas flick. Watch on Netflix

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Netflix’s supremely cheesy, under-the-radar hit is back for a sequel – and a royal wedding. Watch on Netflix

Watch on Netflix now

Early Christmas movie bingers were distraught when they realised that Love Actually had been taken off Netflix after its debut in 2017.

But fear not: the Richard Curtis Christmas classic is now back on Netflix and ready to watch.

let's go get the shit kicked out of us by love Love Actually, now streaming 🐙 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 7, 2018

Couldn’t have put it better ourselves. Watch on Netflix

The Holiday

Don’t worry, it’s not all about the Netflix originals in 2018: there’s still space for some Christmas favourites. Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law team up for the ultimate festive swap-rom-com. Watch on Netflix

Ever questioned the logistics behind Santa’s epic present-delivering on Christmas Eve? You’re not alone. Thankfully, the mystery is solved in fun Aardman animation Arthur Christmas. It’s actually a military-style operation managed from a high-tech control centre. That is, until there’s a glitch in the system… Watch on Netflix

Sure, it’s not technically a film. The one-off special first aired on BBC1 in 1988. But it still deserves a spot on this list because it’s hilarious. Blackadder takes on Dickens’ Christmas Carol (because apparently this is the only festive story worth retelling) but gives it a unique twist. Ebenezer Blackadder is the nicest man in England, until the Spirit of Christmas makes him question his kind and gentle ways… Watch on Netflix

A Very Murray Christmas

A Christmas variety show fronted by Bill Murray in a perfectly Bill Murray role. Riffing on old American network holiday specials from the likes of Frank Sinatra and The Muppets, it features Murray and lots of celebrity friends – including Miley Cyrus and George Clooney – singing festive favourites and rocking around Christmas trees. Joy to the world. Watch on Netflix

The ultimate anti-Christmas Christmas special, Channel 4 commissioned a festive episode of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama starring Mad Men’s Jon Hamm. Now the whole series is available on Netflix, it’s the nightmare seasonal spectacular we needed. Watch on Netflix

The modern Yuletide classic starring Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito, and featuring an almighty argument over Christmas decorations. Bah humbug. Watch on Netflix