Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Skins star Kaya Scodelario tipped to replace Emma Roberts in Netflix Ice Skating drama Spinning Out

Skins star Kaya Scodelario tipped to replace Emma Roberts in Netflix Ice Skating drama Spinning Out

The "edgy" series is about a professional figure skater in the midst of a breakdown

CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 18: Kaya Scodelario attend the fan screening of 20th Century Fox's "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" at AMC Century City 15 theater on January 18, 2018 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Kaya Scodelario, best known as Effie from Skins, has been tipped to play the lead in new Netflix ice skating drama Spinning Out, replacing Emma Roberts, who exited the project back in October due to a scheduling conflict.

Advertisement

The drama, described as “edgy” by Netflix, is set in the world of competitive figure skating. Scodelario is being lined up to play Kat Baker, reports Deadline, a former professional skater who resorts to pair dancing with a “talented bad-boy” partner after a disastrous fall derails her solo career.

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

The show hails from Samantha Stratton, a writer on the Brendan Gleeson-led Stephen King drama Mr Mercedes, and 90210 producer Lara Olsen.

Next year, Scodelario will star alongside Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, the biopic about notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy. She recently featured in the final part of The Maze Runner YA trilogy, alongside Dylan O-Brien.

Advertisement

Spinning Out is expected to debut on Netflix in 2019

Tags

All about Spinning Out

CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 18: Kaya Scodelario attend the fan screening of 20th Century Fox's "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" at AMC Century City 15 theater on January 18, 2018 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Catastrophe (Channel 4 email, EH)

Streaming now The best TV shows to watch on Amazon this Christmas

Ozark

Netflix Will there be an Ozark season three?