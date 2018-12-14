Skins star Kaya Scodelario tipped to replace Emma Roberts in Netflix Ice Skating drama Spinning Out

Kaya Scodelario, best known as Effie from Skins, has been tipped to play the lead in new Netflix ice skating drama Spinning Out, replacing Emma Roberts, who exited the project back in October due to a scheduling conflict.

The drama, described as “edgy” by Netflix, is set in the world of competitive figure skating. Scodelario is being lined up to play Kat Baker, reports Deadline, a former professional skater who resorts to pair dancing with a “talented bad-boy” partner after a disastrous fall derails her solo career.

The show hails from Samantha Stratton, a writer on the Brendan Gleeson-led Stephen King drama Mr Mercedes, and 90210 producer Lara Olsen.

Next year, Scodelario will star alongside Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, the biopic about notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy. She recently featured in the final part of The Maze Runner YA trilogy, alongside Dylan O-Brien.

Spinning Out is expected to debut on Netflix in 2019